Prairie State College Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the only Dental Hygiene Clinic in South Suburban Cook County

Originally founded in 1967, the renovated clinic has been serving the community

for 55 years.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prairie State College (PSC) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce its newly renovated Dental Hygiene Clinic. Guests from the American Dental Association, Illinois State Dental Society, PSC Board of Trustees, and local elected officials visited the vastly improved facility on September 13 to celebrate the momentous occasion.

"Building a vastly improved dental hygiene clinic is an integral part in achieving our vision for Prairie State College," PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony said. "The impact the updated facilities will have on our students, faculty, staff and surrounding community is immeasurable. We're excited to help create better professionals in the dental field while providing excellent care to more people."

The ceremony featured a video highlighting the Dental Hygiene program followed by several speakers including PSC President Dr. Michael Anthony, Dr. Ray Cohlmia Executive Director of the American Dental Association, Kathleen Karwoski, PSC Associate Professor, Gail Szewczyk, PSC Associate Professor, Rebecca Buckle, PSC Associate Professor, and Paul Stankiewicz, the son of Virginia Stankiewicz, who played a major role in the founding of PSC's original Dental Hygiene program on January 19, 1967.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks, and also toured the clinic to view the upgrades and 25,550 extra square feet of clinic space.

Additions and improvements to the facility:

Radiographs and records are completely digital

Washer and dryer

Miele to remove debris/contaminants from instruments

Computer-equipped operatories for record keeping, oral cameras and ultrasonics

Touchless sink

Computers and digital receptors for radiographs

Autoclaves and Statim for sterilization

About the Dental Hygienist or Dental Assistant Programs (Prospective Students)

For more information about enrolling in Prairie State College's Dental Hygiene or Dental Assisting programs please visit our website.

