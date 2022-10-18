Prime Data Centers Names Mission-Critical Facilities Leader Steve Benson Vice President of Critical Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Data Centers, a data center solutions provider on a rapid growth trajectory, announces the appointment of Steve Benson to the position of Vice President of Critical Operations. In this role, Benson will lead the critical operations of Prime's global data center portfolio to include all 24x7 mission-critical operations, data center commissioning and SLAs, and leading the company's green data center initiatives. Benson will also be responsible for ensuring operational excellence and driving innovation and standardization across all data center operations to allow for rapid growth.

Steve Benson, Vice President of Critical Operations, Prime Data Centers (PRNewswire)

Benson brings more than 20 years of experience leading the critical operations for global cloud providers, data centers and telecommunications operators and for the U.S. Navy, where he served as a nuclear facilities manager. Prior to joining the company, Benson was with QTS Data Centers, where he led a team managing the technical infrastructure, critical operations and sustainability-focused programs for multiple facilities.

"As data centers increasingly become the backbone of critical operations for many organizations, it is more important than ever to ensure they are highly efficient facilities consistently delivering 99.999% uptime," said Benson. "I am excited to have the opportunity to position Prime Data Centers to be able to meet the demands of today's landscape."

With over 800MW of IT capacity under development, Prime Data Centers is positioned to rapidly expand its reach and deliver critical data center solutions to customers on a global scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to this critical role. Under his leadership, the data center team will improve our existing infrastructure and help the company scale efficiently," comments Nicholas Laag, CEO of Prime Data Centers. "As an industry veteran, his expertise will also be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation in the industry and expand into new markets."

To learn more about Prime Data Centers and its facilities spanning two continents, including a 175MW campus in the Chicago market, visit primedatacenters.com .

About Prime Data Centers

Prime Data Centers is a wholesale data center developer and operator with a global footprint. The company excels at designing and delivering custom large-scale data center solutions for leading enterprise clients. Prime's core product portfolio ranges from 5MW to 175MW hyperscale facilities that can be build-to-suit, powered shell, or turnkey. Its unique partnership model offers flexibility across financial arrangements, from a standard lease to sale/leaseback to unique joint ventures. To learn more about Prime Data Centers, visit primedatacenters.com . And follow Prime on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

JSA

jsa_prime@jsa.net

(PRNewsfoto/Prime Data Centers) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prime Data Centers