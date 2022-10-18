TIER IV Announces C1 Camera Image Recognition Starter Kit, Including an On-Board HDR Camera for Robotics and Autonomous Driving Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin Developer Kit

Application Demo to Be Exhibited at ROSCon 2022

TOKYO, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIER IV, an open source autonomous driving startup, today announced that it will launch sales of the C1 Camera Image Recognition Starter Kit (hereinafter "the Kit" ), through C1 Camera distribution partners. The Kit combines the Robotics/Automotive HDR Camera C1 (hereinafter "the C1 Camera"), for which mass production and shipment are slated to begin in November 2022, and the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin developer kit (hereinafter "the Jetson AGX Orin"). TIER IV will present a live demonstration of the Kit at ROSCon 2022 from October 19 to 21, 2022, at Kyoto International Conference Center.

Tier-IV Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tier IV, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

TIER IV's C1 camera has high dynamic range (HDR) up to 120 dB, automotive grade hardware, and excellent connectivity with a wide variety of applications. It is ideal not only for autonomous driving, but a wide variety of fields such as autonomous mobile robots, security, monitoring, and more. The NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin boasts processing power of up to 275 trillion operations per second—up to eight times the speed of its predecessor, the Jetson AGX Xavier—yet offers the same form factor, with a size that fits in the palm of the hand, as well as pin compatibility, under similar pricing. It is expected to energize the development of advanced robotics, autonomously operating machines, next-generation embedded systems and edge-computing products.

Through previous collaboration between TIER IV and NVIDIA, C1 camera drivers supporting the Jetson AGX Orin are already provided as open-source software. Since the two products are expected to be used in combination in a wide range of applications, TIER IV will start offering the products in a single-package kit including accessories such as cables (selectable from among multiple choices). This will allow users to start developing image-recognition applications as soon as they purchase the Kit.

At ROSCon 2022, a live demonstration of the Kit will be offered, to showcase its outstanding recognition performance, functionality and scalability. HDR images acquired from multiple C1 cameras using the Kit will be entered into an image-recognition application using deep learning technology, and the recognition results will be displayed on a screen.

Availability

The kit can be purchased from distributors. Please visit https://www.sotuu.net/aisantec/news2210.html for quotation and purchase.

For product details, please contact us at camera@tier4.jp or visit the product webpage https://sensor.tier4.jp/automotive-hdr-camera

ROSCon2022

TIER IV camera products

About NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIER IV, Inc.