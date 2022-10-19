CRITEO TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON OCTOBER 28, 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the Commerce Media company, will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, on Friday, October 28, 2022.

On that day, Megan Clarken, Chief Executive Officer, and Sarah Glickman, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET, 2:00 PM CET to discuss these results.

To access the conference call, please use the following dial-in numbers and ask to be joined into the "Criteo" call:

United States: +1 855 209 8212

International: +1 412 317 0788

France : 080-510-2319

The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's website https://criteo.investorroom.com/ and will be available for replay.

2022 Investor Day

Criteo will host its 2022 Investor Day on October 31, 2022 in New York City. During this event, Criteo will be featuring presentations from its Chief Executive Officer, Megan Clarken, and other members of Criteo's executive leadership team followed by a live Q&A session. Presentations will begin at approximately 8:30 AM ET. A live webcast and Investor Day materials will be made available on the Company's investor relations website.

About Criteo

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) is the global commerce media company that enables marketers and media owners to drive better commerce outcomes. Its industry leading Commerce Media Platform connects 22,000 marketers and thousands of media owners to deliver richer consumer experiences from product discovery to purchase. By powering trusted and impactful advertising, Criteo supports an open internet that encourages discovery, innovation, and choice. For more information, please visit www.criteo.com .

