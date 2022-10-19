Natural Grocers® Announces Results from Second Annual "Best of the Best" Customer Survey

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce the results of its second annual "Best of the Best" customer survey.

Last month, customers voted in Natural Grocers' second annual (PRNewswire)

Customers answered 6 questions, ranking their favorite Natural Grocers Brand Products and organic produce items

Last month, customers voted in Natural Grocers' second annual "Best of the Best" customer survey, answering 6 questions to rank their favorite Natural Grocers Brand Products. The Natural Grocers Brand Product (NGBP) line was first introduced in 2016 and presently includes over 800 high-quality products, exclusively available at Natural Grocers stores. Natural Grocers also asked customers to weigh in on their favorite 100% organic fruit or vegetable.

"Two of our founding principles are a commitment to quality and affordability. From the beginning, my grandparents prioritized products that nurtured the health and well-being of our communities and the planet we all share. We actively maintain this legacy with our Always Affordable℠ Pricing. This makes regenerative, sustainable, healthful choices more attainable and widespread," said Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing at Natural Grocers. "From our sales information, we know which products do well in stores, but this survey opens a direct conversation with our customers. That was how our first "Best of the Best" customer survey originated—we wanted to hear directly from our communities. Last year we enjoyed the dialogue this survey encouraged so much, that we decided to make it an annual practice at the end of each fiscal year."

AND THE WINNERS ARE:

Favorite Overall Natural Grocers Brand Product

(Excludes bulk and supplements.)

Winner: Organic Dark Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt — high-quality dark chocolate scores bonus points with high levels phytonutrients, known as flavonoids, which have been shown to have nutritional benefits.

Runners-Up: Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs and Organic Canned Coconut Milk

Favorite Natural Grocers Brand Bulk Product

Winner: Fresh-Ground Almond Butter — this powerful protein is popular for its delicious, nutty taste and sustained energy-boosting properties. Try this Natural Grocers recipe for Fresh-Ground Almond Butter — this powerful protein is popular for its delicious, nutty taste and sustained energy-boosting properties. Try this Natural Grocers recipe for Grain-Free Vegan Pumpkin Bars and take your autumn pumpkin game to the next level.

Runners-Up: Organic Whole Almonds and Organic Dried Mango

Favorite Natural Grocers Brand Supplement

Winner: B 100 Complex — research shows that B vitamins help the human body function at its finest. Learn more about these energy-producing, brain-supporting, stress-busting, mood-supporting, immune-promoting, and blood sugar-maintaining essential vitamins and " B 100 Complex — research shows that B vitamins help the human body function at its finest. Learn more about these energy-producing, brain-supporting, stress-busting, mood-supporting, immune-promoting, and blood sugar-maintaining essential vitamins and " Become Your Healthiest Self with the B-Vitamins ".

Runners-Up: Quercetin and Women's Probiotics

Favorite 100% Organic Produce Item

2 x Winner, by a landslide: Organic Hass Avocados — sure, these little berry fruits (yep, they're fruit!) are delicious, but they're also Organic Hass Avocados — sure, these little berry fruits (yep, they're fruit!) are delicious, but they're also incredibly good4u® . Natural Grocers has plenty of recipes that can help you creatively incorporate this nutritious fruit into more than just guacamole!

Runners-Up: Organic Bananas and Organic Blueberries

Favorite Organic Product

(Includes Natural Grocers Brand Products.)

Winner : Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs — this product maintains the "Gold" standard from : Organic Pasture-Raised Eggs — this product maintains the "Gold" standard from Natural Grocers' Egg Quality Ranking System . This means the hens that provide these eggs are free from cages, free from antibiotics, free to roam, free to perch and stretch their wings and free to go outside and do the things that chickens love to do. Pick up a carton next time you shop and taste the difference.

Runners-Up: Organic Blue Corn Tortilla Chips and Organic Canned Coconut Milk

Favorite New Product

(Launched after October 2021.)

Winner : Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil — a recent addition to the NGBP line, this high-grade, unrefined premium nutritional oil is obtained from the first cold pressing of organic coconut kernels. This keeps the contents in optimal condition for all your baking and cooking needs.

Runners-Up: Organic Coconut Aminos and Organic Truffles

WHAT'S IN A BRAND?

It's worth noting that Natural Grocers Brand Products reflect the company's family legacy – supporting small farmers, family businesses and environmental stewardship; values that have been defining the company's mission since 1955, never compromising quality for the easy way through.

WHAT'S MISSING?

In 1990 Natural Grocers put together a dynamic list of the most problematic ingredients and an explanation of why they wouldn't carry products that include them. After a vigorous screening process, only the highest-quality products end up on their shelves, so customers can shop at ease, knowing Natural Grocers' Quality Standards Experts have done the research on their behalf.

To learn more about Natural Grocers Brand Products, click here

Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information or to find a store near you.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 164 stores in 21 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

For media samples or press requests, please contact kmacarelli@naturalgrocers.com.

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.