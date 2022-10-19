ONESOLUTION expends her IOT solution into Dental Care Market

ONESOLUTION™ and BRUSHEVA™ Engagement

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ONESOLUTION INNOTECH LTD, the fully owned subsidiary of King Resources, Inc. (OTC: KRFG), the Brand and Distribution network maker of IOT products and services, today announced the extension of the product line through a new sole distribution agreement with BRUSHEVA™, Brusheva was founded by dentists concerned about the current solutions in the market for dental health. They envisioned developing an electric toothbrush that could bring all the benefits and solutions to the problems they frequently saw with their patients. Today Brusheva keeps expanding its horizon towards new borders, conquering healthy smiles with the best technology available in the market.

Effective immediately the agreement entitles the sole distributor agreement the rights to distribute BRUSHEVA™, in Hong Kong. Through ONESOLUTION's networks and Channels, Chain Dental Care Group will be able to strengthen its presence in the Dental Care market.

Dental Care Group's network will definitely provide us with the market penetration needed to reach our full sales potential. In the meantime, ONESOLUTION™ has considered many distribution partners and we are confident that our strategic business partner will help us leverage our position in the Dental care market," said William.

ONESOLUTION and Dental Group are going to joint-developing an application with includes, Smart Toothbrush, a mobile app, and a Dental health care platform. This application is utilizing our IoT technology, which can provide more comprehensive data for dentists to monitor their patients' dental health.

