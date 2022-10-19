R3 Digital Forensics Named One of Top Digital Forensics Firms in Annual Texas Lawyer Survey

2022 is R3's 8th Year on the List of Top Legal Services Providers

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- R3 Digital Forensics has been named one of the best digital forensics firms in Austin in a 2022 survey of the readers of Texas Lawyer. The firm is also a member of Texas Lawyer's Hall of Fame because of its multiple appearances on the "Best Of" list.

"Roy Rector and I founded R3 in 2008 with the goal to be the best digital forensics provider in Texas. Since then, R3 has conducted over 1,000 digital forensics investigations and testified in more than 25 trials, hearings and depositions," said R3 Digital Forensics President Reid Wittliff. "We're proud that lawyers in Texas once again singled R3 out for its work and especially excited to be in the Texas Lawyer Hall of Fame. We have an exceptional team of investigators and analysts who do consistently great work, and it's gratifying for their work to be acknowledged."

Roy D. Rector, R3's Senior Forensic Examiner and lead testifying expert, said the need for digital forensic expertise is growing in all types of litigation and internal corporate affairs.

"There is scarcely an internal corporate investigation or legal dispute of any kind that doesn't involve some element of digital evidence" he said. "And it's crucial that corporations and other parties retain the right experts with the necessary experience to find the digital needles in the haystack, analyze them, and persuasively testify about their meaning. When they do, it can make all the difference."

Texas Lawyer's annual survey identifies the state's top legal products and service providers and showcases the winners in an annual special edition. The complete list of winners is available at law.com/texaslawyer/best-of

About R3 Digital Forensics

R3 Digital Forensics is an award-winning digital forensics firm with the expertise to quickly identify, recover, preserve, and analyze relevant data to maximize investigative and evidentiary value for our clients. Founded in 2008, R3's team includes former law enforcement professionals and a former Assistant U.S. Attorney and expert on E-Discovery and cyber law. The R3 team has decades of experience examining digital evidence and testifying about the results. For more information, visit r3forensics.com.

