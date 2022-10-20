FUNRISE, INC. AND PARAMOUNT CONSUMER PRODUCTS PARTNER TO LAUNCH TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES TOY CARS FALL 2023

VAN NUYS, Calif. , Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funrise, Inc. in partnership with Paramount Consumer Products, today announced the release of a classic and movie-inspired Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles line of toy cars.

Funrise Logo (PRNewsfoto/Funrise) (PRNewswire)

The new Funrise and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collaboration will include a sizeable assortment of die cast vehicles, rip cord, pull-back, gyro vehicles, playsets, and full-function remote controlled vehicles. The collection will feature iconic, fan-favorite TMNT characters, a classic TMNT toy style as well as a new movie-inspired take on the design with key elements from the popular franchise.

"We are very excited about this collaboration and adding TMNT to our portfolio of toy brands," said Stephanie Simpson Bughi, Vice President of Global Brand Marketing. "TMNT is such a universally beloved franchise, and we're thrilled about releasing a line of toys that we know fans all over the world will enjoy."

The range of TMNT toy vehicles will launch globally, offering items with price points from $4.99 to $49.99 (MSRP). Toys will be available in major retailers Fall 2023.

About Funrise, Inc.

For over 30 years, Funrise has been a global innovator and industry leader in the design, manufacturing, and distribution of toys worldwide. Our mission is to create fun for kids of all ages by building impactful brands through innovation, creativity and imagination. We strive towards excellence in all we do to ensure our products are enjoyed by consumers throughout the world.

Our portfolio consists of internal brands including BFF BRIGHT FAIRY FRIENDS™, GAZILLION®, MIGHTY FLEET™, FART NINJAS™ RAINBOW BUTTERFLY UNICORN KITTY™ and more, as well as licensed properties from premier partners like Cat® and other global entertainment companies.

About Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Considered one of the most popular kids' franchises, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a classic, global property created in 1984 by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It first debuted as a successful comic book series and then became a hit animated TV show, a live-action television series and later spawned numerous blockbuster theatrical releases. The property is a global consumer products powerhouse, winning in every category that has hit shelves to date—with toys, apparel, video games, DVDs and more—and generating billions of dollars at retail. Nickelodeon brought the franchise to life again in 2012 with the CG-animated series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and then reimagined the Heroes in a Half-Shell with the 2D-animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in 2019. As previously announced, as part of a separate deal, Nickelodeon and Netflix are partnering to produce an original animated 2D film based on the Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series. A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theatrical motion picture is currently in production at Nickelodeon with Point Grey Pictures.

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

Media Enquiries

Funrise, Inc.

Kristine Wheeler

Director, Global Brand Marketing, Funrise, Inc.

Kristinewheeler@funrise.com

818-989-6535

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Funrise, Inc.