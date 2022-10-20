Fyle achieves PCI DSS compliance

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fyle , a real-time expense management platform, announced today that it has achieved the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification, which ensures card data is protected and secure.

Governed by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC), the PCI DSS compliance is a global standard that aims to secure debit and credit card transactions against data theft and fraud. It outlines a list of 12 requirements including installation of firewalls, password protections, use of anti-virus, restriction of data access, and more.

Becoming PCI DSS compliant is an indication that Fyle has the necessary safety protocols and a secure environment to store and process customer payment card information, without any risk. Fyle's certification was conducted by CyberCube Services , a cybersecurity and compliance auditing firm. Fyle uses Sprinto to monitor processes continuously and stay compliant.

"Fyle is excited to have received the PCI DSS certification," said Sivaramakrishnan Narayanan, CTO of Fyle. "Since we help customers see their card transactions in real-time with data feeds, they can be confident that Fyle takes utmost care when it comes to dealing with their card and payment data. We want to build and maintain highly secure systems and infrastructure so that customers and partners can entrust us with data without a second thought."

Attaining PCI DSS compliance is the latest step in Fyle's continuous journey towards data protection and security. The company also recently achieved its SOC 2 Type I and Type II compliance. To learn more about Fyle's security, please visit https://www.fylehq.com/product/security .

About Fyle:

Fyle is a real-time expense management platform that has enabled businesses in the US to close books faster by automating a large part of accountants' manual work. Employees can submit receipts from everyday apps like GSuite, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, Slack, and SMS. Fyle instantly codes expense information, allocates it to the right categories, and directly integrates with accounting software like NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks Online & Xero. With real-time data feeds for all Visa credit cards (Mastercard coming soon), and automated reconciliations, your business expense management woes are a challenge of the past. Learn more at https://fylehq.com .

