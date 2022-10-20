Neoss® Group brings you Integrate 2022 Online 24H: 24 hours of continuous Education.

ZURICH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2022, over 600 dental professionals came together to Integrate, Educate, Celebrate at Neoss Integrate 2022 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Now it is time for a new Neoss Integrate, this time 100% online to make sure you can take part wherever you are located, and participation is FREE.

"After our milestone event this summer in Gothenburg, Sweden, PI Brånemarks hometown and the home of modern implantology, we are now ready for the next memorable event. This time it's fully online so everyone can participate. The future is bright for Neoss."

Dr. Robert Gottlander, CEO and President of Neoss Group.

Starting on November 15th at 5:30 pm CET, registered participants for the 24-hour event will be able to access FREE live and on-demand presentations each hour, from 24 world-class speakers. Topics and techniques include Prosthetic Simplicity without Compromise, Immediate Placement, Managing Risk Factors, Digital Flexibility for You and Your Patient, and Accurate Simplicity in Intraoral Scanning. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A where the audience will be able to ask specific questions to the speaker. Furthermore, each presentation will be available on-demand, ensuring participants from across the globe have access to this great educational content.

Sign up today! To register and information about the program and the speakers go to: www.neossacademy.com.

