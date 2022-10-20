S. ROSEN’S COCKTAIL RYE BREAD NOW AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Popular Holiday Rye Appetizer Recipes Bring Taste and Tradition of the Season Straight To You

CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Knead some good news? Amidst an onslaught of supply chain issues causing delays or shortages of grocery store staples, S. Rosen's Baking Co., has announced their popular cocktail rye bread is now available to order on Amazon.com.

Popular holiday recipes and time-honored traditional appetizers featuring cocktail rye bread run the gamut including smoked salmon canapes, mini Reubens, Hanky Pankys, and steak tartare, as well as more modern takes like mini avocado toast and cucumber sandwiches. For an array of festive cocktail rye recipes, visit S. Rosens.com/Recipes/Entertaining.

The 109-year-old company is the Midwest's largest rye bread manufacturer, increased its rye bread production in advance of the holidays, and is the only national brand offering traditional cocktail rye bread on grocery store shelves and now for order via Amazon.com.

"We understand how much consumers love cocktail rye bread, especially this time of the year and we made the decision to increase capacity to get ahead of any potential run on rye," said Tim Lotesto, senior director, National Retail Key Accounts at Alpha Baking Co.

"Despite others having supply chain issues, we have consistently provided our rye bread to consumers, whether it's on grocery store shelves or now, available to order from Amazon. We've been getting calls from loyal customers in Florida, Oregon, Washington and across the country making sure the beloved square mini loaves are available now and for holiday recipes. Trust me, I know, I look forward to my grandmother's cucumber dill sandwiches every year," added Lotesto.

S. Rosen's high-production facilities in Wisconsin and Indiana link old-world knowledge, flavor and baking experience with state-of-the-art technology to create full-flavored ryes.

Chicago-based Alpha Baking Company, Inc. provides premium baked goods to restaurants, food service outlets, retailers and consumers under the S. Rosen's, MaryAnn Baking, and Natural Ovens brands. In 2020, Alpha Baking baked more than 265 million pounds of bread products and donated to area charities tackling hunger and food insecurity. The company employs more than 1,800 people in six baking facilities throughout the Midwest. For more information, visit www.alphabaking.com or S. Rosen's.com.

