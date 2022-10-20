Strata Information Group Acquires akaCRM

BOSTON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Information Group, Inc ("SIG" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of Fort Point Capital, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of akaCRM, a Salesforce top-tier premium partner providing comprehensive advisory, implementation and managed support services for Salesforce and Conga in the higher education, K-12 and non-profit end markets. The acquisition of akaCRM significantly bolsters SIG's CRM practice and further diversifies the overall platform.

Acquisition Bolsters Strata Information Group's CRM Capabilities

"akaCRM's team has extensive knowledge of the Salesforce ecosystem and has been an essential partner to its diverse base of higher education customers," commented Henry Eimstad, SIG's Chief Executive Officer. "We believe Salesforce is a critical technology partner to the higher education ecosystem as those institutions navigate enrollment, student experience and fundraising challenges. We look forward to offering additional CRM expertise and support to our customers."

Brent Mellow, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of akaCRM commented, "I believe the union of SIG and akaCRM will create a wealth of exciting opportunities for akaCRM's employees and customers and look forward to joining the SIG senior management team."

"Bringing together SIG and akaCRM creates a powerful combination," said Michael Brofft, Vice President at Fort Point Capital.

Christina Pai, Partner at Fort Point Capital commented "Both companies' shared commitment to the higher education space as well as providing best in class service to their customers made this transaction a natural fit. We are excited to work with Brent and his team to expand our service offerings and customer base."

CriticalPoint Partners advised Strata Information Group.

About Strata Information Group

Strata Information Group is a best-in-class provider of IT services to higher education institutions. The Company offers a range of services including software implementation, cloud migration, digital transformation, database administration and ongoing support services. To learn more, visit www.sigcorp.com.

About Fort Point Capital

Based in Boston, Massachusetts, Fort Point Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower middle market, business services companies in partnership with strong management teams. Fort Point Capital is currently investing from FPC Small Cap Fund II. To learn more, please visit www.fortpointcapital.com.

