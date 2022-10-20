Tampa Doctors Rank Among Best Endocrine Surgeons in the Country during National Healthcare Quality Week

TAMPA, Fla, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal surgeons have been recognized as top doctors in the nation across numerous prestigious ranking systems including Castle Connolly, US News, The American Registry and more. The news comes during National Healthcare Quality Week.

The surgeons at the Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center and Carling Adrenal Center—all operating exclusively at the recently opened Hospital for Endocrine Surgery—have received top honors across the board during the week when healthcare quality is emphasized in the US.

Among these awards are distinctions of "America's Most Honored Doctors" from The American Registry which honors the country's top 1% of doctors, "Top Doctors" from Castle Connolly which honors the top 7% of physicians in the nation, and US News & World Report's Top Doctor's which is a searchable database of peer-nominated physicians across the country. Each of the Hospital's eleven surgeons are listed in this database with outstanding reviews. Combined, the surgeons have over 10,000 five-star reviews online.

For many of the Hospital's honorees, these awards are added to a long list of professional acknowledgements throughout their storied careers. Dr. Jim Norman and Dr. Gary Clayman, directors of the Norman Parathyroid Center and Clayman Thyroid Center respectively, have consistently received top honors among these ranking systems for the last 30 years. Drs Norman and Clayman have also received Lifetime Achieve Awards as America's Most Compassionate Doctors, Patient's Choice awards for many consecutive years, the Newsweek Magazine Award for Top Doctors for Cancer, Vitals Award for Top 10 Doctors and more.

The surgeons are also recognized by local and community publications year after year for their expertise and excellence. In 2022, each surgeon was honored as one of "Tampa's Elite Doctors of the Year" by Tampa Style Magazine.

In addition to celebrating healthcare quality, this week is also National Healthcare Education Week. "High quality healthcare is more than just excellent care in the operating room," said Dr. Norman. "It involves taking care of all the patients' needs, including education about their problem. This education helps them to obtain the best possible outcome."

"We at the Clayman Thyroid Center, Norman Parathyroid Center and Carling Adrenal Center continually improve and expand our educational websites which serve a global population of people with endocrine tumors and the potential need for endocrine surgery," continued Dr. Clayman. "The ability of our websites to facilitate patients to understand their thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal condition and advocate for their own care and wellness was and remains our vision in the creation of these educational resources."

www.parathyroid.com has been the world's #1 website for parathyroid disease and surgery for more than 25 years with billions of downloads, with www.thyroidcancer.com and www.adrenal.com following suit for thyroid disease and adrenal disease. Collectively, the websites maintained by the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery's doctors garner about 2.5 million users per year and serve as the most comprehensive online resources for endocrine tumors and surgery.

"When I was diagnosed with thyroid cancer, I started doing extensive research online," said a recent patient at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. "I came across thyroidcancer.com [Clayman Thyroid Center's website] and devoured every piece of information I could find. I could not find a single negative review on Dr. Clayman – and I tried! I thought it had to be too good to be true, but after traveling to Tampa and having a truly wonderful and painless experience, I can confirm that it isn't. I'm confident I made the right decision in choosing these doctors and I'm confident that my cancer will not come back."

The Norman Parathyroid Center, Clayman Thyroid Center, and Carling Adrenal Center united under one at the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery in January, and are now the highest volume endocrine surgery practice in the world. These surgeons trained at the very best academic institutions including MD Anderson, Harvard, Georgetown, Duke, Columbia, Yale, Cleveland Clinic and more.

Physicians from all over the globe refer their most challenging cases to the Hospital for Endocrine Surgery. In fact, 90% of the hospital's patients travel from over 150 miles away – very different than the demographics of a traditional hospital. Another 40% travel from outside the state of Florida to have surgery at the specialty hospital.

"Being honored as a top doctor is always a great feeling," said Dr. Norman. "But what I really hope is that it helps us reach even more people suffering with thyroid, parathyroid and adrenal tumors and cancers. We can help thousands of patients every day through our continued educational programs"

