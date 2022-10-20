Tapcart Launches New Educational Program for Merchants to Enhance Their Mobile App Strategies

A free course available to Shopify retailers, Tapcart Academy helps merchants continuously optimize their mobile apps.

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapcart , a leading mobile commerce platform that enables Shopify-powered brands to launch mobile apps, today announced the launch of its new educational platform, Tapcart Academy .

Tapcart Logo (PRNewsfoto/Tapcart) (PRNewswire)

With course materials that can be applied to any Shopify store in any industry, Tapcart Academy is a video content series that guides e-commerce merchants on designing, building, launching, and maintaining a mobile app—with zero coding experience required. Historically, building a mobile app would cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, require an entire engineering team to build, and take an average time of 9 months to build and launch. Tapcart Academy will guide merchants through the launch process in only a few weeks, giving control to the merchants.

"We are excited to announce the launch of Tapcart Academy for our merchants," said Eric Netsch, founder and CEO of Tapcart. "Our goal with Tapcart Academy is to provide an educational resource for those who want to establish a mobile app for their Shopify store. Mobile apps are a critical component of any omnichannel strategy and will continue to grow in popularity as they become more accessible to merchants with limited or no coding experience."

The Tapcart Academy courses will span various topics, including launching and designing a mobile app, utilizing push notifications, customer acquisition and retention strategies, and app optimization tips.

"Tapcart Academy is a first-of-its-kind educational platform," said Robert McCart, Manager of Enterprise Customer Success at Tapcart. "There are no similar educational resources for Shopify merchants looking to build mobile apps. Tapcart Academy will empower merchants to create an elevated shopping experience that leads to higher conversions and retention potential compared to mobile websites," he adds.

Tapcart Academy is available to Shopify-based merchants. More information on Tapcart Academy can be found at https://academy.tapcart.co

About Tapcart:

In April 2017, Tapcart was launched by mobile veterans Eric Netsch and Sina Mobasser to solve mobile commerce for all. The goal was to bring mobile apps to the masses and create a platform that enabled a brand to design, launch and manage an app with no coding or development work required. To learn more, visit www.tapcart.com.

Press Contact:

Tribe Builder Media

Kymberlee Bolden

929-367-8993

press@tribebuildermedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tapcart