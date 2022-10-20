Teva Unveils Holiday Partnership with UNWRP and Macy's

The original sport sandal brand links up with designer Ashley London Fouyolle of UNWRP on a limited-edition holiday footwear design for the whole family

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva ®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the launch of its Artist Series Collaboration in partnership with Macy's, with the unveiling of the Teva x UNWRP holiday capsule. The collaboration features one exclusive footwear silhouette based on signature artwork from UNWRP, designed to inspire self-expression and outdoor exploration, while highlighting the pillars of ethical and environmental values that both Teva and UNWRP champion.

UNWRP, created by the Brooklynite designer Ashley London Fouyolle, gained popularity for its nontraditional gift wrap and home décor that elevates the gifting experience. Celebrating the art of self-expression, UNWRP's giftable designs showcase bold, colorful, and joyful artwork created by a diverse community of artists around the world.

"My inspiration behind the limited-edition ReEmber was to evoke a sense of discovery. Each element is designed to take wearers through a journey and encourage them to become their own storyteller. Through this collaboration, we want to celebrate your unique perspective by coloring outside the lines, exploring new paths, and flexing your creativity," says UNWRP founder, Ashley London Fouyolle.

Born at the intersection of joy and adventure, the Teva and UNWRP limited-edition collection is designed for discovering new paths. Celebrating both brands' passion for telling unique stories and exploring the outdoors, the ReEmber silhouette cues up UNWRP's bold and colorful patterns and Teva's outdoor roots. The design reflects the joyous experience of getting outside with an original take on mountainous landscapes, while the packaging is intentionally designed to be upcycled and shared with others.

"Teva was created to give people the freedom to roam and inspire those who crave experiences and connections," states Anders Bergstrom, Vice President, Global GM of Teva Footwear at Deckers Brands. "That self-defining idea of freedom still holds true today, and embodies what this collection and Ashley stands for - finding newness and wonder in each experience from the everyday to the epic."

"We are excited to partner with Teva for this limited-edition UNWRP collection, just in time for the holiday season," says Erica Gustafson, Macy's Fashion Director of Beauty & Accessories. "Ashley has created a brand synonymous with art and fashion and she brings bold versatility and comfort to this collection, providing our customers even more ways to own your style."

Teva x UNWRP comes in a Gingerbread Brown colorway and is launching with whole sizing from M3/W5-M14/W16 and 8-3 for kids, the shoe retails at $90 for adults and $70 for kids. The collaboration footwear will become available at Teva.com and Macys.com and select Macy's stores starting Thursday, October 20th, 2022. #TevaxUnwrp

About Teva®

In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, at teva.com or follow @Teva.

About UNWRP

Created by the Brooklynite designer Ashley London Fouyolle, UNWRP is a nontraditional gift wrap and home décor company that elevates the gifting experience. Celebrating the art of self-expression, UNWRP's giftable designs showcase bold, colorful, and joyful artworks created by a diverse community of artists around the world.

About Macy's

Macy's, the largest retail brand of Macy's, Inc., serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation's largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy's delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy's gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy's Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy's. Each year, Macy's provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy's 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We're guided by our purpose—to create a brighter future with bold representation—that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers and communities.

