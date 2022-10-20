United in Peace Ride #8 Brings the Community Together for a Safer Kansas City

With homicides continuing to soar, community groups came together to bring peace to the streets of Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When 170 choppers, jeeps, trucks, slingshots, motorbikes, ATVs, and off-road bikes roared through the streets of KC Missouri Oct. 15, they were riding in the name of a safer, less violent city. Representing a cross-section of backgrounds, ethnicities and religions, they hold one thing in common: They want to end the violence and make Kansas City safe for families. The KC Peace Rides are organized by United in Peace Foundation and the Church of Scientology Kansas City.

The 205 KC Metro homicides reported so far this year by the Kansas City Star inspired riders to take to the streets in the name of peace.

Starting at Spring Valley Park, the Peace Ride took those participating past numerous homicide sites to honor the victims and their families and pledge their commitment to end the violence.

Taking part in United in Peace Ride #8 were individual riders, and members of clubs including Soul Brothers, Street Savages, Kawboys, No-Name, Force One, Dream Catchers, Bikes Up Guns Down, KC Mini Moto, Bike Life KC, 816 Car Club, KC Motorvators, KC Jeep Squad, and the No-Rules No Dues club, each of them carrying the signature orange United in Peace flag.

The Ride began with a prayer from pastor John "Modest" Miles. Friends and supporters cheered riders as they took off from the park on their route through the city and welcomed them back on their return. Local artists providing the entertainment included The Real Kodde One, Z Underscore, Lil' Nipsy, Big Al and Nowneeze, KS 95, the KC Marching Wildcats Drill Team, and Rob Savage of Faithworks Productions along with six of his recording artists. All donated their performances to support the event. Pastor Ron Birmingham of Christian Nation Ministries and Avia THA Great were the MCs for the day's entertainment.

Morningstar Baptist Church, Linwood Sunfresh, Happy Foods, and the Independence Price Chopper donated the food, making it possible for the Peace Ride to serve 200 hamburgers, 550 hotdogs, and 60 pounds of chicken to those attending. Children played in the moonwalk, had their faces painted, and checked out a KCFD firetruck, with the assistance of firefighters who brought the truck to the event.

"United in Peace is a growing movement to promote unity and peace throughout the city," said Bennette Seaman, spokesperson for the Church of Scientology of Kansas City. "Each ride brings in more people and more groups, all wanting the same thing, to stop the numerous senseless killings."

The Church of Scientology of Kansas City and United in Peace Foundation use The Way to Happiness , the common-sense moral code written by humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, to promote change and lead the way to a better, more peaceful life. In addition to distributing these booklets during the Peace Ride, volunteers walked the route in the days leading up to the ride to let residents and businesses know what to expect October 15 and to provide them with their own copies of the booklet.

United in Peace Foundation is a multiethnic, multifaith popular movement that unites diverse peoples to work together to bring peace to inner cities. Law enforcement and government leaders have recognized and acknowledged reduction in violence and crime rates in neighborhoods touched by the Peace Rides. In Compton, California, the mayor and city council said, "the presence of the Peace Rides in the City of Compton not only inspired residents to come together in the name of peace, but each ride has also immediately preceded statistical drops in crime."

The Church of Scientology Kansas City is located at 1805 Grand Blvd. in the Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City. It was dedicated in 2019 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

