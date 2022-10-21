Astra Lumina at Anakeesta is Now Open

The Enchanted Night Walk Opened to a Sold-out Crowd

GATLINBURG, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Astra Lumina officially opened at Anakeesta. The brand-new, nighttime immersive adventure created by Canadian-based multimedia entertainment studio, Moment Factory launched with a sold-out opening weekend. The stellar journey of discovery offers Gatlinburg a new nighttime offering unlike anything else in the country. Astra Lumina at Anakeesta is the 15th experience in the Lumina Enchanted Night Walk series and the very first in the United States.

"We're thrilled to open with so much excitement from our guests," said Bob Bentz, Managing Partner at Anakeesta. "We are really feeling the energy from the city, Astra Lumina is only the beginning of Anakeesta's vision to continue to offer Gatlinburg unparalleled experiences and continue to raise the bar for attractions in Tennessee."

We're always told to reach for the stars, but what if the stars could reach us?

Visitors of all ages will take off on an exploration through a smoky mountain forest to experience astral magic. Visitors will journey across mysterious observatory grounds to discover a celestial pathway of lustrous light, cosmic visions, and astral song. Guests will be immersed in illuminating encounters of lighting, projection and sound, and connect with the stars.

Stargazers will embark on distinct stellar zones including:

Astra Archway: Step inside the starlight to enter the unknown.

Falling Stars: Open your heart to the arrival of the stars.

Cosmic Choir: Experience a symphony of fallen stars.

Stardust Rays: Discover a place where stars and nature are one.

Stellar Visions: Take off on a journey to uncover the origin of the stars.

Celestial Trail: Immerse in the flowing force of astral energy.

Astral Genesis: Witness the regeneration of the stars.

Rise of the Stars: Look up to the sky as the stars return to their rightful home.

Astra Lumina is an add-on experience and general admission to the park is required. Visitors can be the first to experience Astra Lumina by purchasing a special discount combo ticket that includes general admission for only $49.99. Guests may also choose an after 5:00 p.m.ticket at a discounted rate, and annual pass members receive 20% off Astra Lumina tickets. Guests are encouraged to follow Anakeesta on social media and sign up for emails as the adventure park takes followers inside the experience.

ABOUT ANAKEESTA

Anakeesta is Gatlinburg, Tennessee's award-winning theme park surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains. Anakeesta is a place for adventure and relaxation, exploration and wonder. A place where people of all ages can discover nature and family entertainment. The exploration begins with a scenic chondola ride or Ridge Rambler adventure vehicle to the summit to enjoy all day, unlimited access. Guests can stroll along the nation's longest Treetop Skywalk and climb Anavista Tower for 360⁰ views from downtown Gatlinburg's highest point. Walk meandering pathways in Vista Gardens, a multi-sensory botanical garden featuring whimsical art installations, music, and scenic overlooks. TreeVenture and BearVenture challenge courses will delight all ages. Innovative culinary creations and mixology await throughout the park. Thrill seekers can add to the adventure with the Dueling Zipline Adventure course, soar on the Rail Runner Mountain coaster and find treasure at Anakeesta Gem Mining. Anakeesta is located at 576 Parkway in Downtown Gatlinburg. To learn more, visit www.Anakeesta.com.

ABOUT MOMENT FACTORY

Moment Factory is a multimedia studio with a full range of production expertise under one roof. Their team combines specializations in video, lighting, architecture, sound and special effects to create remarkable experiences. Headquartered in Montreal, the studio also has other addresses in Tokyo, Paris, New York City and Singapore. Since its inception in 2001, Moment Factory has created more than 450 unique projects worldwide, including the Lumina Night Walk series. Productions span the globe and include such clients as Changi Airport, Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal, Disney, Arcade Fire, Microsoft, Sony, Boston Museum of Science, Madonna, Cipriani, Universal Studios, the Toronto Zoo and the Reims Cathedral.

