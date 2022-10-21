Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS

Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Consolidated revenue decreased 6% for the quarter and increased 4% for the year
  • Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 45% for the quarter and 15% for the year
  • Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 17% for the quarter and 28% for the year
  • Net loss attributable to shareholders of $367.1 million ($1.82 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $245.1 million ($1.19 loss per share basic) for the year, which includes non-cash impairment charges related to goodwill of $350.0 million
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.02 times at August 31, 2022, up from 2.76 times at August 31, 2021
  • Free cash flow(1) of $44.7 million for the quarter and $239.6 million for the year

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its fourth quarter and year end financial results today.

"In Q4 we experienced meaningfully lower financial results given the impacts of an uncertain economic environment on advertising demand," said Doug Murphy, President and CEO, Corus Entertainment. "Despite these cross-currents in the advertising market, our portfolio of businesses is delivering impressive subscriber revenue growth and increased international content sales. In addition, the ongoing expansion of our premium digital video business, with STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and the upcoming launch of Pluto TV, underscores our progress in maximizing multi-platform television opportunities. We are taking appropriate actions to tightly manage our expenses while maintaining a disciplined focus on capital allocation, shareholder yield and the ongoing execution of our strategic plan and priorities.

Financial Highlights









Three months ended



Year ended




August 31,

%


August 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

  Change

Revenue








Television

314,170

335,844

(6 %)


1,492,708

1,446,287

3 %


Radio

25,424

25,411

0 %


105,878

97,196

9 %


339,594

361,255

(6 %)


1,598,586

1,543,483

4 %

Segment profit (loss) (1)








Television (2)(3)

59,018

110,026

(46 %)


458,145

549,159

(17 %)


Radio (2)(3)

1,729

4,316

(60 %)


13,267

14,151

(6 %)


Corporate (2)

(4,558)

(11,642)

61 %


(27,769)

(38,692)

28 %


56,189

102,700

(45 %)


443,643

524,618

(15 %)

Segment profit margin (1)








Television

19 %

33 %



31 %

38 %



Radio

7 %

17 %



13 %

15 %



Consolidated

17 %

28 %



28 %

34 %


Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

(367,065)

19,920

n/m


(245,058)

172,550

n/m

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders (1)

(17,116)

21,669

n/m


106,938

182,218

n/m

Basic earnings (loss) per share

($1.82)

$0.10



($1.19)

$0.83


Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share (1)

($0.08)

$0.10



$0.52

$0.88


Diluted earnings (loss) per share

($1.82)

$0.10



($1.19)

$0.83


Free cash flow (1)

44,713

35,181

27 %


239,585

251,947

(5 %)



(1)

In addition to disclosing results in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), the Company also provides supplementary non-IFRS measures as a method of evaluating the Company's performance and to provide a better understanding of how management views the Company's performance. These non-IFRS or non-GAAP measures include: segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue. These are not measurements in accordance with IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to any other measure of performance under IFRS. Please see additional discussion and reconciliations under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Company's Fourth Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

(2)

No claims for the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") were made in fiscal 2022. In the prior year, segment profit for the fourth quarter included CEWS benefits of $1.0 million (Television: $1.1 million; Radio: $0.2 million; Corporate reduction of $0.3 million) and $13.5 million for the year (Television: $11.1 million; Radio: $1.9 million; Corporate: $0.5 million).

(3)

In the first three quarters of the prior year, segment profit included relief on regulatory fees. As a result, CRTC part I and II fees for the year ended August 31, 2022 have increased by $9.6 million (Television: $8.8 million; Radio: $0.8 million) compared to the prior year.



Segment Revenue


Three months ended



Year ended




August 31,

%


August 31,

%

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

Change


2022

2021

Change

Revenue








Television

314,170

335,844

(6 %)


1,492,708

1,446,287

3 %


Advertising

151,873

176,942

(14 %)


859,598

842,202

2 %


Subscriber

127,715

125,735

2 %


518,483

498,049

4 %


Distribution, production and other

34,582

33,167

4 %


114,627

106,036

8 %


Radio

25,424

25,411

0 %


105,878

97,196

9 %

Total Revenue

339,594

361,255

(6 %)


1,598,586

1,543,483

4 %

Optimized advertising revenue (1)

50 %

34 %

26 %


43 %

31 %

41 %

New platform revenue (1)

12 %

10 %

10 %


10 %

8 %

32 %



(1)

Optimized advertising revenue and new platform revenue do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.



Operational Highlights 

Corus advanced its Strategic Priorities on multiple fronts. The Company expanded its premium digital video offerings for subscribers and advertisers; set up its successful Fall programming lineup for Global TV and Corus' portfolio of Specialty Networks, and expanded the scope of its content business. The Company advanced its capital allocation priorities through investments in the business to support future growth opportunities, maintaining dividends, and making bank debt repayments and share repurchases.

  • Corus and Paramount Global to launch Pluto TV. Pluto TV, the world's leading FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) service, will launch in Canada on December 1, 2022. Corus' leading ad sales capabilities will be combined with Pluto TV's best-in- class platform and technology, serving compelling content to audiences and providing a differentiated model for advertisers. In addition, viewers will have access to a selection of Canadian series and shows from Corus' portfolio, spanning a variety of genres. The service will launch with more than 100 live channels and over 20,000 hours of content, available on all major platforms including web, mobile and connected TVs.
  • Corus launched TELETOON+. Corus launched its new premium kids and family streaming service. TELETOON+ is available to subscribers through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Bell Fibe TV App or RiverTV. The Company's previous kids and family streaming service, Nick+, was transitioned to TELETOON+ effective September 1, 2022.
Financial Highlights
  • Free cash flow(1) of $44.7 million in Q4 and $239.6 million for the year compared to $35.2 million and $251.9 million, respectively, in the same comparable prior year periods. The increase in free cash flow in the fourth quarter is attributable to an increase in cash provided by operating activities of $5.7 million, as well as a decrease of $9.7 million in cash used in investing activities. The decrease in free cash flow for the year ended August 31, 2022 is mainly attributable to a decrease in cash provided by operating activities of $57.7 million, offset by an increase in cash provided by investing activities, as a result of a $43.5 million venture fund distribution.
  • Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.02 times at August 31, 2022, up from 2.76 times at August 31, 2022. Although net debt decreased from the repayment of bank loans, partially offset by the issuance of Senior Unsecured Notes due 2030 and production financing for an acquired subsidiary, the main driver to the increase in this ratio is the decrease of segment profit(1) for the most recent four quarters.
  • In the fourth quarter, the Company purchased 2,774,300 of its Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares under a normal course issuer bid at an average acquisition price of $3.89.
  • As of August 31, 2022, the Company had $54.9 million of cash and cash equivalents and the committed $300.0 million Revolving Facility that remains undrawn.
  • The macroeconomic environment became increasingly uncertain in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, characterized by persistently high inflation and continuing supply chain constraints, and as a result advertising demand and spending across the North American television industry contracted meaningfully. In addition, there was a significant decline in the Company's share price from August 31, 2022, which resulted in the Company's carrying value being greater than its current market enterprise value. As the Television operating segment had actual results that fell short of previous estimates and an outlook that is less robust, a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $350.0 million was recorded in the Television operating segment.


(1)

Free cash flow, net debt to segment profit and segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures section of the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2021.



Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.

The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months and year ended August 31, 2022 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section and under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for October 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.794.4605 and for North America is 1.888.394.8218. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.

COVID-19 Update

Many provinces and territories have lifted many of the health restrictions related to COVID 19, which has led to an increase in hybrid work arrangements, which in turn has seen a reduced return to on-site work across various sectors. However, disruptions caused by prior imposition of public health restrictions, public sentiment about the pandemic and continuing COVID-19 infection rates, including labour shortages, employee absenteeism at the Company or its clients and suppliers, changes in consumer demand, and supply chain shortages or disruptions, particularly in the automotive, retail, tourism, and entertainment sectors, can negatively impact the Company's operations and financial performance, including advertising demand and revenue. There can be no certainty that current vaccination and public health measures can mitigate negative impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.

Other Economic and Market Conditions

As discussed further in the 2021 MD&A under the heading "Economic Conditions", the Company's operating performance is affected by general Canadian and worldwide economic conditions. Changes or volatility in domestic or international economic conditions, economic uncertainty or geopolitical conflict and tensions, may affect discretionary consumer and business spending, resulting in increased or decreased demand for Corus' product offerings. In addition, elevated consumer price index inflation driven by sharp increases in energy and food prices as well as supply disruptions and strong demand for goods can also affect the Company's business operations and financial performance. All of the foregoing factors may adversely affect the Company through disruption to supply chains, increased costs of labour or disruption to availability of labour, related reduced advertising demand or spending, or lower demand for the Company's products and services, all of which may lead to decreased revenue or profitability. Finally, in all cases, the Company's business and financial condition are subject to audience and consumer acceptance of Corus' brands, programming and talent.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes the non-GAAP or non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow, adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share, net debt to segment profit, as well as supplementary financial measures not presented in the financial statements such as optimized advertising revenue, and new platform revenue. Non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and may be different from non-GAAP or non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non GAAP financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-GAAP measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders for the three months and year ended August 31, 2022, which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:

To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). This forward-looking information relates to, among other things, the Company's objectives, goals, strategies, targets, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of the Company's strategic plan, advertising and expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2023, subscriber revenue and anticipated subscription trends, distribution, production and other revenue, the Company's dividend policy and the payment of future dividends; the Company's leverage target; the Company's proposed share purchases, including the number of Class B non-voting shares to be repurchased under its normal course issuer bid, if any, and timing thereof; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; expectations regarding financial performance, including capital allocation strategy and capital structure management, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may" or the negatives of these terms and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information.

Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry including: the impact of recessionary conditions and continuing supply chain constraints; the potential impact of new competition and industry mergers and acquisitions; changes to applicable tax, licensing and regulatory regimes; inflation and interest rates, stability of the advertising, subscription, production and distribution markets; changes to key suppliers or clients; operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, the Company's ability to source, produce or sell desirable content and the Company's capital and operating results being consistent with its expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: the Company's ability to attract, retain and manage fluctuations in advertising revenue; the Company's ability to maintain relationships with key suppliers and clients and on anticipated financial terms and conditions; audience acceptance of the Company's television programs and cable networks; the Company's ability to manage retention and reputation risks related to its on-air talent; the Company's ability to recoup production costs; the availability of tax credits; the availability of expected news, production and related credits, programs and funding; the existence of co-production treaties; the Company's ability to compete in any of the industries in which it does business including with competitors which may not be regulated in the same way or to the same degree; the business and strategic opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by the Company; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations including statements, decisions or positions by applicable regulators including, without limitation, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission ("CRTC"), Canadian Heritage and Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada ("ISED"); changes to licensing status or conditions; unanticipated or unmitigatable programming costs; the Company's ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from its acquisitions and to effectively manage it's growth; the Company's ability to successfully defend itself against litigation matters and complaints; failure to meet covenants under the Company's senior credit facility, senior unsecured notes or other instruments or facilities; epidemics, pandemics or other public health and safety crises in Canada and globally, including COVID-19; physical and operational changes to the Company's key facilities and infrastructure; cybersecurity threats or incidents to the Company or its key suppliers and vendors; and changes in accounting standards.

Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended August 31, 2021. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on the Company's forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document and may be updated or amended from time to time. Except as otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the Company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The Company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, Magnolia Network Canada, The HISTORY® Channel, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, TELETOON+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast.

For more information visit www.corusent.com.

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

As at August 31,

As at August 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS



Current



Cash and cash equivalents

54,912

43,685

Accounts receivable

311,015

325,587

Income taxes recoverable

17,180

5,597

Prepaid expenses and other assets

21,423

24,106

Total current assets

404,530

398,975

Tax credits receivable

32,744

24,501

Investments and other assets

63,931

98,667

Property, plant and equipment

294,026

316,226

Program rights

660,722

576,076

Film investments

59,122

39,732

Intangibles

1,620,796

1,687,432

Goodwill

316,308

664,958

Deferred income tax assets

50,301

50,050


3,502,480

3,856,617

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

526,899

509,817

Current portion of long-term debt

15,574

35,328

Provisions

8,540

7,202

Total current liabilities

551,013

552,347

Long-term debt

1,246,076

1,313,965

Other long-term liabilities

376,570

331,482

Provisions

9,830

9,497

Deferred income tax liabilities

415,010

428,963

Total liabilities

2,598,499

2,636,254

 

EQUITY



Share capital

781,918

816,189

Contributed surplus

1,511,481

1,512,431

Accumulated deficit

(1,574,358)

(1,282,897)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

33,000

21,811

Total equity attributable to shareholders

752,041

1,067,534

Equity attributable to non-controlling interest

151,940

152,829

Total equity

903,981

1,220,363


3,502,480

3,856,617

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

Three months ended 


Year ended



August 31,


August 31, 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenue

339,594

361,255

1,598,586

1,543,483

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

283,405

258,555

1,154,943

1,018,865

Depreciation and amortization

39,857

37,850

156,937

152,255

Interest expense

27,313

26,665

107,108

104,078

Goodwill impairment

350,000

350,000

Debt refinancing

(3,428)

1,885

Restructuring and other costs

1,839

2,379

8,062

11,264

Other expense (income), net

9,255

3,415

16,847

(8,197)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(372,075)

32,391

(191,883)

263,333

Income tax expense (recovery)

(5,968)

8,538

40,355

68,760

Net income (loss) for the period

(366,107)

23,853

(232,238)

194,573

 

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:





Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):





Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges

(116)

2,680

4,891

12,320

Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment

1,256

1,190

1,296

(517)


1,140

3,870

6,187

11,803

Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):





Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets

(17)

(4,202)

5,002

12,266

Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans

(2,461)

5,459

4,466

19,359


(2,478)

1,257

9,468

31,625

Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes

(1,338)

5,127

15,655

43,428

Comprehensive income (loss) for the period

(367,445)

28,980

(216,583)

238,001






Net income (loss) attributable to:





Shareholders

(367,065)

19,920

(245,058)

172,550

Non-controlling interest

958

3,933

12,820

22,023


(366,107)

23,853

(232,238)

194,573






Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:





Shareholders

(368,403)

25,047

(229,403)

215,978

Non-controlling interest

958

3,933

12,820

22,023


(367,445)

28,980

(216,583)

238,001






Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:





Basic

($1.82)

$0.10

($1.19)

$0.83

Diluted

($1.82)

$0.10

($1.19)

$0.83

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

Share
 capital

 

 

Contributed

surplus

 

 

Accumulated

deficit

Accumulated
other
 comprehensive

income

Total equity
attributable to
shareholders

Non-
controlling
interest

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2021

816,189

1,512,431

(1,282,897)

21,811

1,067,534

152,829

1,220,363

Comprehensive income (loss)

(245,058)

15,655

(229,403)

12,820

(216,583)

Dividends declared

(49,561)

(49,561)

(19,772)

(69,333)

Business acquisition

864

864

Change in fair value of put option
liability arising from business 
acquisition

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,308)

 

 

 

 

(1,308)

 

 

(520)

 

 

(1,828)

Shares repurchased under normal 
course issuer bid ("NCIB")

 

(32,047)

 

(2,719)

 

 

 

(34,766)

 

 

(34,766)

Share repurchase commitment
 under NCIB

 

(2,224)

 

504

 

 

 

(1,720)

 

 

(1,720)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit
 plans

 

 

 

4,466

 

(4,466)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

1,265

1,265

1,265

Equity funding by a non-controlling 
interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,719

 

5,719

As at August 31, 2022

781,918

1,511,481

(1,574,358)

33,000

752,041

151,940

903,981

 

 

 

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

 

 

 

Share
capital

 

 

 

Contributed

surplus

 

 

 

Accumulated

deficit

 

Accumulated
other
 comprehensive
income (deficit)

 

 

Total equity
 attributable to
 shareholders

 

Non-
 controlling
 interest

 

 

 

Total equity

As at August 31, 2020

816,189

1,511,325

(1,425,432)

(2,258)

899,824

148,595

1,048,419

Comprehensive income

172,550

43,428

215,978

22,023

238,001

Dividends declared

(49,991)

(49,991)

(17,676)

(67,667)

Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit
 plans

 

 

 

19,359

 

(19,359)

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

1,106

1,106

1,106

Return of capital to non-controlling
 interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,622)

 

(1,622)

Equity funding by a non-controlling
 interest

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,126

 

2,126

Reallocation of equity interest

617

617

(617)

As at August 31, 2021

816,189

1,512,431

(1,282,897)

21,811

1,067,534

152,829

1,220,363

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Three months ended


Year ended



August 31,


August 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income (loss) for the period

(366,107)

23,853

(232,238)

194,573

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:





Amortization of program rights

133,597

118,437

559,810

493,598

Amortization of film investments

4,794

3,027

23,929

12,927

Depreciation and amortization

39,857

37,850

156,937

152,255

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(3,095)

621

(10,437)

(22,035)

Goodwill impairment

350,000

350,000

Share-based compensation expense

330

276

1,265

1,106

Imputed interest

11,234

9,535

46,201

42,288

Debt refinancing

(3,428)

1,885

Payment of program rights

(160,640)

(161,793)

(564,214)

(533,837)

Net spend on film investments

(1,771)

3,629

(41,168)

(17,690)

Other

1,802

(1,884)

7,628

(316)

Cash flow from operations

10,001

33,551

294,285

324,754

Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations

45,834

16,540

(77,450)

(50,261)

Cash provided by operating activities

55,835

50,091

216,835

274,493

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Additions to property, plant and equipment

(8,944)

(13,370)

(17,810)

(19,554)

Proceeds from sale of property

174

(3)

299

316

Business combination, net of cash acquired

3,606

Venture fund distribution

43,478

Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets

(2,672)

(7,776)

(4,401)

(10,288)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(11,442)

(21,149)

25,172

(29,526)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Decrease in bank loans

(7,216)

(48,471)

(354,846)

(650,634)

Financing fees

(5,892)

(12,119)

Issuance of senior unsecured notes

250,000

500,000

Share repurchase under NCIB

(11,610)

(34,691)

Return of capital to non-controlling interest

(1,622)

Equity funding by a non-controlling interest

1,976

3,742

4,102

Payment of lease liabilities

(4,422)

(4,109)

(17,031)

(16,245)

Dividends paid

(12,150)

(12,498)

(49,561)

(49,991)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interest

(5,627)

(6,133)

(19,772)

(17,676)

Other

(149)

(140)

(2,729)

(2,997)

Cash used in financing activities

(41,174)

(69,375)

(230,780)

(247,182)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period

3,219

(40,433)

11,227

(2,215)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period

51,693

84,118

43,685

45,900

Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

54,912

43,685

54,912

43,685

CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)





Three months ended August 31, 2022






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

314,170

25,424

339,594

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

255,152

23,695

4,558

283,405

Segment profit (loss)(1)

59,018

1,729

(4,558)

56,189

Depreciation and amortization




39,857

Interest expense




27,313

Goodwill impairment




350,000

Restructuring and other costs




1,839

Other expense, net




9,255

Loss before income taxes




(372,075)

 

Three months ended August 31, 2021






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

335,844

25,411

361,255

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

225,818

21,095

11,642

258,555

Segment profit (loss)(1)

110,026

4,316

(11,642)

102,700

Depreciation and amortization




37,850

Interest expense




26,665

Restructuring and other costs




2,379

Other expense, net




3,415

Income before income taxes




32,391

Year ended August 31, 2022






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

1,492,708

105,878

1,598,586

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

1,034,563

92,611

27,769

1,154,943

Segment profit (loss)(1)

458,145

13,267

(27,769)

443,643

Depreciation and amortization




156,937

Interest expense




107,108

Goodwill impairment




350,000

Debt refinancing




(3,428)

Restructuring and other costs




8,062

Other expense, net




16,847

Loss before income taxes




(191,883)

Year ended August 31, 2021






Television

Radio

Corporate

Consolidated

Revenue

1,446,287

97,196

1,543,483

Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses

897,128

83,045

38,692

1,018,865

Segment profit (loss)(1)

549,159

14,151

(38,692)

524,618

Depreciation and amortization




152,255

Interest expense




104,078

Debt refinancing




1,885

Restructuring and other costs




11,264

Other income, net




(8,197)

Income before income taxes




263,333

 

(1) Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.  For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance 
Indicators section of the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.

REVENUE BY TYPE

Three months ended


Year ended



August 31,


August 31,

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)

2022

2021

2022

2021

Advertising

175,964

200,991

960,192

934,151

Subscriber

127,715

125,735

518,483

498,049

Distribution, production and other

35,915

34,529

119,911

111,283


339,594

361,255

1,598,586

1,543,483

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) 

 Three months ended 


 Year ended




August 31, 

%

 August 31,

%

Optimized advertising revenue

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

Optimized advertising revenue (numerator)

76,660

60,995

26 %

371,540

263,734

41 %

Television advertising revenue (denominator)

151,873

176,942

(14 %)

859,598

842,202

2 %

Optimized advertising revenue percentage

50 %

34 %

43 %

31 %


Three months ended


Year ended



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages)

August 31,

%

August 31,

%

New platform revenue

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change

New platform revenue (numerator)

33,061

29,965

10 %

142,284

107,807

32 %

 

Television advertising revenue

 

151,873

 

176,942

 

(14 %)

 

859,598

 

842,202

 

2 %

Television subscriber revenue

127,715

125,735

2 %

518,483

498,049

4 %

Total Television advertising and subscriber revenue (denominator)

279,588

302,677

(8 %)

1,378,081

1,340,251

3 %

New platform revenue percentage

12 %

10 %

10 %

8 %














Three months ended


Year ended

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)


August 31,


August 31,

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders

2022

2021

2022

2021

Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

(367,065)

19,920

(245,058)

172,550

Adjustments, net of income tax:





Goodwill impairment

348,597

348,597

Debt refinancing

(2,526)

1,389

Restructuring and other costs

1,352

1,749

5,925

8,279

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to shareholders

(17,116)

21,669

106,938

182,218

Basic earnings (loss) per share

($1.82)

$0.10

($1.19)

$0.83

Adjustments, net of income tax:





Goodwill impairment

$1.73

$1.69

Debt refinancing

($0.01)

$0.01

Restructuring and other costs

$0.01

$0.03

$0.04

Adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share

($0.08)

$0.10

$0.52

$0.88

(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)  

Three months ended 
 August 31,


Year ended
August 31,

Free Cash Flow

2022

2021

2022

2021

Cash provided by (used in):





Operating activities

55,835

50,091

216,835

274,493

Investing activities

(11,442)

(21,149)

25,172

(29,526)

 

Add: cash used in (provided by) business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)

44,393

28,942

242,007

244,967

320

6,239

(2,422)

6,980

Free cash flow

44,713

35,181

239,585

251,947



(1)

Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.



(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)   

August 31, 

Year ended
August 31,




Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit

2022

2021

Total debt, net of unamortized financing fees and prepayment options

1,261,650

1,349,293

Lease liabilities

134,369

143,546

Cash and cash equivalents

(54,912)

(43,685)

Net debt (numerator)

1,341,107

1,449,154

Segment profit (denominator) (1)

443,643

524,618

Net debt to segment profit

3.02

2.76



(1)

Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Fourth Quarter 2022 Report to Shareholders.



