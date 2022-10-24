Cottage Expands ADU Platform into Los Angeles Amid Record Housing Shortages

Cottage's custom ADUs-made-simple empower homeowners to increase their home values, while providing more housing units for the region

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cottage , the leading expert in Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), today announced its ADU service offerings in Los Angeles. This expansion continues Cottage's mission to redefine the residential ADU design-build process by bringing their trusted and proven expertise, hassle-free building process, transparency, reliability, and up-front pricing to Los Angeles communities, providing much-needed housing inventory.

The demand for innovative housing options in Los Angeles is rising, with ADUs accounting for approximately 22% of all planned new housing in 2021 alone. Also known as granny flats, mother-in-law suites, and casitas, ADUs create additional space that can provide rental income or space for loved ones, and it can also increase the overall value of the property. However, a 2021 survey found that 50% of homeowners find it difficult to build their ADUs to their city's and county's development standards. As California's leading custom ADU provider, Cottage has expanded to 100+ California municipalities in just two years. In Los Angeles, Cottage sees the opportunity to help local homeowners more easily unlock the benefits of ADUs and help communities add housing amidst the shortage. The expansion also brings a steady flow of work to local Los Angeles-vetted builders, architects, and contractors.

"We're excited to be launching Cottage in Los Angeles, where demand for ADUs has skyrocketed over the past few years," said Alex Czarnecki, the Founder and CEO of Cottage. "ADUs have been embraced by LA homeowners as a great way to maximize their space or generate rental income. Cottage has a proven track record of saving homeowners thousands of dollars and months of time on building their ADUs. That's why it's only natural that we bring our proven model to the epicenter of the state's ADU movement."

Homeowners that take on home improvement projects by themselves with individual architects and contractors often incur extraneous, hidden fees and delays, as well as a complex design, permitting, and building process. With its platform uniting homeowners and contractors, Cottage guides homeowners from idea to move-in-ready home, including feasibility, design, permitting, and construction, allowing homeowners to enjoy the creative parts of the project without the hassle and stress.

"I chose Cottage for my ADU because of the team's ability to meet my personal needs and customize the unit to fit into the available space," said Jean Quay, a North Hollywood resident whose Cottage ADU recently kicked off construction. "The designer was great. Everything I wanted was immediately put into the plans, and I'm very excited about watching my dream be constructed. The ADU will be used for rental income until the day comes when I will 'age in place."

In April 2022, the company announced its $15 million Series A funding round led by VC firm Fifth Wall. For more information about Cottage and its customizable ADUs, please visit www.cotta.ge/ .

About Cottage

Since its launch in 2020, Cottage has quickly become the go-to custom Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) option for California homeowners, working in over 100 cities in the state to deliver ADUs in a short period of time. Cottage facilitates the feasibility, design, permitting, and construction of ADUs to give homeowners a "one-stop-shop" for the custom space of their dreams.

