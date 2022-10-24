Fractus sues ADT and Vivint for patent infringement

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, the research and development company headquartered in Barcelona, has filed lawsuits against ADT and Vivint for infringement of its United States patents on internal antenna technology for security systems.

Fractus is the pioneer of geometry-based antenna technology. By applying the science of geometry and mathematics to antenna development, Fractus delivers small antennas that fit inside the devices with optimum multi-band functionality. Its patented technology has been incorporated into antennas used in the major security system providers. Fractus' family of licensees has grown over the years with companies such as ZTE, Samsung, LG, HTC, Asus, TCL, CommScope and Motorola amongst others.

Fractus is represented by Max Tribble, Justin Nelson and Joe Grinstein of Susman Godfrey L.L.P. The case has been filed in the Eastern District of Texas.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in developing internal antennas for smartphones, tablets and other wireless Internet of Things devices and holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 30 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards and honors the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named a 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and one of Red Herring's top innovative companies for 2006. It also won the 2004 Frost & Sullivan Award for technological innovation and the 2010 National Communication Award of the Catalan Government in the telecommunications category. A team of Fractus inventors was finalist for the EPO European Inventor Award 2014. On November 2015, Fractus was awarded Academiae Dilecta by the Spanish Royal Engineering Academy and on April 2017 received the "European Inspiring Company Award" by the London Stock Exchange and the Elite Group.

