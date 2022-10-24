InventHelp Inventor Develops New Accessory for Semi-Auto Firearms (OSK-366)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a barrier for a firearm's chamber to ensure that the bolt remained retracted during the cleaning process," said an inventor, from Sparta, Wisc., "so I invented the FIREARM MAINTENANCE PLUG. My design ensures that a firearm cannot fire while cleaning which could allow for a more complete cleaning. It also can be used with laser bore sights and it can be used as a range flag."

The invention provides an effective way to keep the chamber open while cleaning and servicing a semi-auto firearm. In doing so, it allows a bore brush to be easily inserted into the weapon's chamber. It also protects the face and firing pin on the weapon's bolt during the cleaning process and it saves time and effort. The invention features a compact design that is easy to use with all firearms so it is ideal for firearm owners and gunsmiths. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-OSK-366, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

