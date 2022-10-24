National PTA Responds to Results from National Assessment of Educational Progress

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Assessment Governing Board and the National Center for Education Statistics released the results of the 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation's Report Card. The results include scores for grades 4 and 8 in mathematics and reading and provide the most comprehensive picture to date of the pandemic's impact on student achievement. These results follow the findings released in September for the nation's nine-year-olds. National PTA President Anna King issued the following statement in response to the results:

National PTA logo (PRNewsfoto/National PTA) (PRNewswire)

"The NAEP results are disappointing to see, but also not surprising due to the disruptions to education from the COVID-19 pandemic. The results underscore the critical need for families and schools to work together to support our students' success. There could not be a more urgent time for strong family-school partnerships.

"Decades of research shows that when families are engaged and families and schools work together, students attend school more regularly, earn better grades, enroll in higher-level programs and have higher graduation rates. Family-school partnerships also help schools—research suggests it is equally as important as school leadership and a rigorous curriculum in predicting school improvement. Parents, guardians and other caregivers must be key partners in their children's educational success, now more than ever.

"National PTA urges parents to get a better understanding of what their child is expected to learn at their grade level and where their child is academically; talk to their child's teacher about what they notice regarding their child's learning and schoolwork; and provide their child's teacher and school with information about how their child is doing at home and stressors in their child's life.

"Our association urges teachers to provide families with information on how their children are doing at school, the learning goals for the school year and what is expected of them at their grade level. Schools should also engage families in more transparent and productive ways and ensure their voices are at the table for educational policy and funding decisions.

"We also urge Congress to provide funding to support family engagement initiatives in schools and communities across the country, as well as build on key provisions included in the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA), as amended by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) in 2015, to provide schools with guidance and tools needed to meaningfully share power with parents, welcome and communicate effectively with all families, and meaningfully collaborate to support student success.

"By investing in family engagement and engaging in open, ongoing, two-way communication, families, teachers and schools can better work together and support students' success.

"For over 125 years, PTA has connected families, teachers and administrators; helped families to actively engage in their children's education; and helped strengthen partnerships between families, teachers and schools. Our role is even more essential today, and our association remains committed to this critical work to ensure every child succeeds and reaches their full potential."

In support of our mission, National PTA recently updated its National Standards for Family-School Partnerships to provide better support for schools and their communities as they address changes in educational and family engagement trends, shifts in community demographics, and the need for enhanced transparency and more equity-centered practices. The updated Standards will be released in November and will provide critical guidance and best practices for strong partnerships that will make a real impact for all students, families and schools. National PTA will host a virtual townhall Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. EST to discuss these updates. The townhall will be streamed live on National PTA's Facebook page and Twitter and YouTube accounts.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health, and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National PTA