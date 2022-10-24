ONE HOUR HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING CELEBRATES WOMEN IN THE TRADES WITH HVAC ENTREPRENEUR RECRUITMENT (HER) CONTEST FRANCHISE FEE GIVEAWAY

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, the #1 largest1 HVAC service provider and franchisor in the United States, announced today the launch of its annual HVAC Entrepreneur Recruitment (HER) Contest to highlight women in the HVAC industry and find female entrepreneurs who are interested in owning their own business in a leading industry. The contest highlights One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning's ongoing dedication to diversity and encourages women in the trades to join the HVAC leader's team of strong, experienced franchise owners, technicians, managers, and executives.

To help combat the earnings gap in which women have earned 97% of what men earned in 20212, One Hour's HER contest will honor one grand prize winner with a complimentary set up and new franchise initial training fee to help her open her own One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning franchise in her community. Women holding an active HVAC license and certification in the United States or wishing to obtain licensing and certification can visit One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning's HER Contest landing page to download the entry form and enter for a chance to win. Entries are currently open and close at 5pm ET on January 31, 2023. The total prize is valued at approximately $43,000.

"At One Hour, we truly value the women in our HVAC family and the breadth of contributions they are responsible for within our franchise system and the dedication they show to their teams and customers. Currently 7% of women in the U.S. own an HVAC company3 and we would love to help that percentage skyrocket as we are dedicated to diversity and inclusion and pride ourselves on creating a space for women in the field," said Mark Dawson, CEO of One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning. "We are excited to unearth even more talented female entrepreneurs and open the door to many more women in HVAC."

For nearly two decades, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning has helped an expansive franchise network of qualified leaders and HVAC technicians achieve success while creating space for entrepreneurs to enter the trade space. The company's dedication to driving entrepreneurs to their highest potential and offering franchisees a solid network of support and the tools for success has led to One Hour bringing top-rated HVAC services to over 300 locations around the United States.

To learn more about the contest, view official rules, or to nominate a woman in HVAC, please visit https://marketing.onehourheatandair.com/oha-her-contest-1.To learn more about franchising opportunities with One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning in your area, visit https://www.onehourheatandair.com/franchise. One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning is part of the Authority Brands family.

