The Perfect Marriage: Zales and Kleinfeld Announce the Launch of Their Bridal Jewelry Collaboration

Just "Say Yes" to this New Luxury Bridal Jewelry Collection

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You can now "say yes" to jewelry at Kleinfeld® and Zales®! Zales, The Diamond Store, is excited to announce its collaboration with Kleinfeld, the premier wedding dress retailer, to launch a new luxury bridal jewelry collection. Featuring lab-created diamonds in larger carat weights, these rings are fashionable and romantic, inspired by designer wedding dress details such as lace accents, floral appliques, and flowy movements.

"As a leader in bridal jewelry, Zales is proud to collaborate with Kleinfeld, the leader in designer-bridal fashion. This is a fantastic partnership that allows us to marry the elevated style and white glove service of Kleinfeld with our own in-depth fine jewelry expertise. Zales' exclusive collection gives our customers yet an additional, beautiful choice to celebrate their love. It offers our customers who prefer lab-created diamonds a stunning engagement ring and wedding band option with a big, bold look," says Jamie Singleton, President of Zales, KAY and Peoples.

This upscale collection sparkles with round, oval, marquise, pear, princess, and emerald shapes. The center stones range from one to three carats and are graded colorless, with VS clarity. Lab-created diamonds are made of the same material as natural diamonds, and exhibit the same optical, chemical, and physical properties as natural diamonds.

In connection with this collection, Kleinfeld will have an exclusive offer for those who purchase an engagement ring from the collection: they will be treated to an exclusive VIP Kleinfeld Experience. Additionally, Zales will be opening a shop-in-shop located in the lobby of Kleinfeld's flagship store in New York City. The installation will give Kleinfeld customers an opportunity to shop the beautiful assortment of engagement rings and wedding bands during their visit.

The Kleinfeld x Zales assortment features 15 engagement rings and eight ladies' wedding bands, available in yellow and rose 18K gold, and platinum. Engagement rings start at $6,669 and go up to $28,999, and wedding bands range from $1,119 to $3,669. Starting today, the new jewelry collection is available at www.Zales.com , www.Zalesoutlet.com, and over 200 Zales stores and 25 Zales Outlet stores across the country.

About Zales

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook® ( http://www.facebook.com/Zales ), Twitter® ( www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers ) , YouTube® ( https://www.youtube.com/Zales ), Pinterest® ( www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers ) and Instagram® ( www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers ).

About Kleinfeld Bridal

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the largest luxury bridal retailer in the world, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer gowns. The 35,000 square-foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress. For additional information on Kleinfeld Bridal, visit www.KleinfeldBridal.com or follow us on Instagram® ( www.instagram.com/kleinfeldbridal ), Facebook® ( www.facebook.com/KleinfeldBridal ) and Pinterest® ( www.pinterest.com/kleinfeld ).

