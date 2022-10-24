Samsara Luggage Debuts in Tommy Bahama Stores

Samsara Luggage's latest collection of tech-savvy travel products now available in select Tommy Bahama stores.

NEW YORK, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTC: SAML) makes its debut in select Tommy Bahama (NYSE: OXM) retail stores, marking the first time the travel and lifestyle brand will be available for purchase in a physical store. A selection of products from Samsara's Tag Smart collection is now available for purchase in Tommy Bahama's New York City store, located on 5th Avenue; Disney Springs in Lake Buena Vista, FL; Palm Desert in California; The Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota, FL; and the Relax store in Naples.

Samsara Luggage in Tommy Bahama Stores (PRNewswire)

"Samsara's presence in a fleet of Tommy Bahama retail stores is a milestone for the company," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder & CEO, Samsara Luggage. "The exemplar customer experience and hospitality that the Tommy Bahama stores are known for made the decision to come out of the web and into the brick-and-mortar space an easy one. We are thrilled to give everyone curious about Samsara the opportunity to see the quality of our products in-person for the first time."

Tommy Bahama recently announced it would be including select products from Samsara's Tag Smart Collection to its online store. Samsara Luggage launched its Tag Smart Collection and coordinating travel products in April 2022. The Tag Smart Carry-on is combined with the Apple AirTag, which uses a Bluetooth signal to map a suitcase's precise location. The suitcase features an interior compartment that secures the device from within. The suitcase's durable aluminum frame and TSA-approved combination locks keep the AirTag protected from any outside tampering. The Tag Smart Device is included with the suitcase.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. ("Samsara," "Samsara Luggage" or the "Company") (OTCQB: SAML) is a global smart luggage and smart travel brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including Internet of Things (IoT) technology, innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the travel industry with its products.

About Tommy Bahama:

Tommy Bahama is part of Tommy Bahama Group, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM ). Established in August 1992, with corporate headquarters in Seattle, Tommy Bahama is the iconic island lifestyle brand that defines relaxed, sophisticated style in men's and women's sportswear, swimwear, accessories and a home furnishings and décor collection. The company owns and operates over 160 Tommy Bahama retail locations worldwide, 21 of which offer a Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar or a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar. The Tommy Bahama collection is available on TommyBahama.com and at the finest U.S. retailers. For more information, please visit www.tommybahama.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements," which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "potential," "possible," "probable," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," "should," "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to the Company's international manufacturing and supply chain, market acceptance of the Company's smart luggage, successfully implementing the Company's growth strategy, dependence on key Company personnel, changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks including, but not limited to, those described from in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2022 (the "SEC"), and other filings and submissions with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

