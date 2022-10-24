SIMPSON MANUFACTURING CO., INC. ANNOUNCES 2022 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Net sales of $553.7 million increased 39.6% year-over-year

Income from operations of $122.8 million increased 22.1% year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $2.06 increased 20.8% year-over-year

Repurchased $28.3 million of the Company's common stock during the quarter

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022. Refer to the "Segment and Product Group Information" table below for additional segment information (including information about the Company's Asia/Pacific segment and Administrative and All Other segment).

Beginning in 2022, the Company changed its presentation for both the North America and the Administrative and all other segment's statement of operations to display allocated expenses and management fees as a separate item below income from operations. During 2021, allocated expenses and management fees between the two segments were previously included in operating expenses and in income from operations and have been adjusted herein to conform to the 2022 presentation. Consolidated income from operations, income before tax and net income for all periods presented below are not affected by the change in presentation.

All comparisons below (which are generally indicated by words such as "increased," "decreased," "remained," or "compared to"), unless otherwise noted, are comparing the quarter ended September 30, 2022, with the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and include the results of the acquisition of FIXCO Invest S.A.S ("ETANCO") on April 1, 2022.

2022 Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Consolidated net sales of $553.7 million increased 39.6% from $396.7 million .

Consolidated gross profit of $244.5 million increased 23.5% from $198.0 million . Gross margin decreased to 44.2% from 49.9%.

Consolidated income from operations of $122.8 million increased 22.1% from $100.6 million . The increase was primarily due to the increase in consolidated gross profit, partly offset by higher operating expenses, including $15.7 million attributable to ETANCO, and $1.9 million for integration costs also related to ETANCO. Consolidated operating margin decreased to 22.2% from 25.4%.

Net income was $88.2 million , or $2.06 per diluted share of the Company's common stock, compared to net income of $73.8 million , or $1.70 per diluted share. Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 , includes $3.0 million of net interest expense primarily on the Company's borrowings for its acquisition of ETANCO.

Cash flow provided by operating activities increased approximately $79.5 million from $40.5 million to $120.0 million , primarily from increases in net income and a decrease in working capital.

Cash flow used in investing activities decreased approximately $4.1 million from $15.0 million to $10.9 million . Capital expenditures were approximately $10.0 million compared to $12.0 million .

Management Commentary



"Solid operational execution against our strategic plan during the third quarter led to continued strong financial results despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop," commented Karen Colonias, Chief Executive Officer of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. "Positive trends for both volume and pricing led to increased net sales in North America over the prior year quarter, which had lower volume. In Europe, sales benefitted primarily from the contribution from ETANCO, which we have continued to successfully integrate on-track with our internal plan. In addition, we made solid traction during the quarter by advancing our key growth initiatives forward and continuing to educate building industry professionals on the benefits of Simpson's solutions which resulted in key wins for mass timber and building technology."

Ms. Colonias concluded, "I believe the Company is well-positioned to grow and thrive in the years ahead given the strength of our people, culture and values, as well as our diversified portfolio of solutions for our customers. To drive longer-term growth, we are focused on facility upgrades and expansions to ensure we have ample capacity to meet our customers' needs locally as well as to improve our service, production efficiencies and safety in the workplace. I am confident we can continue our above market growth relative to U.S. housing starts in fiscal 2022 and that we can achieve our 2025 Company Ambitions, even when considering softer housing market forecasts."

Corporate Developments

On September 8, 2022 , the Company announced that Karen Colonias will step down from her position as Chief Executive Officer as part of Simpson's planned leadership succession, effective December 31, 2022 . Simpson's Board of Directors unanimously elected Michael Olosky , 54, current President and Chief Operating Officer, to succeed Ms. Colonias as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2023 . In connection with his promotion, Mr. Olosky will also join the Company's board of directors on January 1, 2023 . Ms. Colonias will remain employed as an Executive Advisor to assist with a smooth and orderly transition until her retirement on June 30, 2023 . Ms. Colonias will continue to serve as a member of Simpson's board of directors until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 308,500 shares of common stock in the open market at an average price of $91.67 per share, for a total of $28.3 million . As of September 30, 2022 , approximately $25.4 million remained available for repurchase under the Company's previously announced $100.0 million share repurchase authorization (which expires at the end of 2022).

On October 21, 2022 , the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share, estimated to be $11.1 million in total. The dividend will be payable on January 26, 2023 , to the Company's stockholders of record on January 5, 2023 .

Business Outlook

The Company has updated its 2022 financial outlook based on three quarters of financial information, which includes the acquisition of ETANCO, to reflect its latest expectations regarding demand trends, raw material costs and operating expenses. Based on business trends and conditions as of today, October 24, 2022, the Company's outlook for the full fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 is as follows:

Operating margin is expected to be in the range of 20.0% to 21.0%, in-line with its more recent historical average as the Company has better visibility on raw material costs and expected results from its acquisition of ETANCO. The revised outlook includes $16.0 to $18.0 million in expected integration and transaction costs for the acquisition.

Interest expense on the outstanding $250.0 million Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loans, which had initial borrowings of $450.0 million , is expected to be approximately $9.8 million , including the benefit from interest rate and cross currency swaps mitigating substantially all of the volatility from changes in interest rates.

The effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 25.0% to 26.0%.

Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $55.0 million to $65.0 million .

Conference Call Details

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiaries, including Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shear walls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company primarily supplies its building product solutions to both the residential and commercial markets in North America and Europe. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 553,662

$ 396,738

$ 1,640,464

$ 1,154,661 Cost of sales 309,139

198,706

899,828

597,901 Gross profit 244,523

198,032

740,636

556,760 Research and development and engineering expense 17,084

14,562

49,892

43,321 Selling expense 42,539

35,063

124,449

99,053 General and administrative expense 60,319

47,792

172,511

143,767 Total operating expenses 119,942

97,417

346,852

286,141 Acquisition and integration related costs 1,866

—

14,681

— Gain on disposal of assets (100)

(4)

(1,227)

(112) Income from operations 122,815

100,619

380,330

270,731 Interest expense, net and other (2,983)

(314)

(6,568)

(1,079) Other & foreign exchange loss, net (1,707)

(532)

(3,814)

(4,180) Income before taxes 118,125

99,773

369,948

265,472 Provision for income taxes 29,882

25,995

93,559

68,822 Net income $ 88,243

$ 73,778

$ 276,389

$ 196,650 Earnings per common share:













Basic $ 2.06

$ 1.70

$ 6.42

$ 4.54 Diluted $ 2.06

$ 1.70

$ 6.40

$ 4.51 Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 42,813

43,276

43,044

43,362 Diluted 42,916

43,485

43,173

43,575 Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.26

$ 0.25

$ 0.77

$ 0.73 Other data:













Depreciation and amortization $ 16,197

$ 10,439

$ 44,521

$ 33,192 Pre-tax equity-based compensation expense $ 3,546

$ 3,146

$ 12,986

$ 13,391

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands)





September 30,

December 31,



2022

2021

2021 Cash and cash equivalents

$ 309,262

$ 294,180

$ 301,155 Trade accounts receivable, net

334,449

236,535

231,021 Inventories

540,020

385,512

443,756 Other current assets

48,416

33,427

22,903 Total current assets

1,232,147

949,654

998,835 Property, plant and equipment, net

341,233

255,547

259,869 Operating lease right-of-use assets

48,196

41,513

45,438 Goodwill

467,990

133,495

134,022 Intangible assets, net

330,533

22,077

26,269 Other noncurrent assets

84,159

19,783

19,692 Total assets

$ 2,504,258

$ 1,422,069

$ 1,484,125 Trade accounts payable

$ 98,646

$ 62,405

$ 57,215 Long-term debt, current portion

22,500

—

— Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities

225,020

183,072

187,387 Total current liabilities

346,166

245,477

244,602 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

38,650

33,063

37,091 Long-term debt, net of current portion

660,164

—

— Deferred income tax and other long-term liabilities

121,723

20,526

18,434 Stockholders' equity

1,337,555

1,123,003

1,183,998 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,504,258

$ 1,422,069

$ 1,484,125

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. and Subsidiaries UNAUDITED Segment and Product Group Information (In thousands)





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended







September 30,

%

September 30,

%

2022

2021

change*

2022

2021

change* Net Sales by Reporting Segment























North America $ 437,770

$ 338,591

29.3 %

$ 1,332,911

$ 989,711

34.7 %

Percentage of total net sales 79.1 %

85.3 %





81.3 %

85.7 %





Europe 111,903

54,832

104.1 %

296,592

155,567

90.7 %

Percentage of total net sales 20.2 %

13.8 %





18.1 %

13.5 %





Asia/Pacific 3,989

3,315

20.3 %

10,961

9,383

16.8 %



$ 553,662

$ 396,738

39.6 %

$ 1,640,464

$ 1,154,661

42.1 % Net Sales by Product Group**























Wood Construction $ 478,554

$ 338,896

41.2 %

$ 1,428,745

$ 996,261

43.4 %

Percentage of total net sales 86.4 %

85.4 %





87.1 %

86.3 %





Concrete Construction 74,933

57,589

30.1 %

211,119

157,417

34.1 %

Percentage of total net sales 13.5 %

14.5 %





12.9 %

13.6 %





Other 175

253

N/M

600

983

N/M



$ 553,662

$ 396,738

39.6 %

$ 1,640,464

$ 1,154,661

42.1 % Gross Profit (Loss) by Reporting Segment























North America $ 207,948

$ 176,256

18.0 %

$ 645,166

$ 497,070

29.8 %

North America gross margin 47.5 %

52.1 %





48.4 %

50.2 %





Europe 35,215

20,680

70.3 %

91,692

56,228

63.1 %

Europe gross margin 31.5 %

37.7 %





30.9 %

36.1 %





Asia/Pacific 1,402

1,139

N/M

3,948

3,590

N/M

Administrative and all other (42)

(43)

N/M

(170)

(128)

N/M



$ 244,523

$ 198,032

23.5 %

$ 740,636

$ 556,760

33.0 % Income (Loss) from Operations























North America $ 127,318

$ 100,229

27.0 %

$ 400,336

$ 274,444

45.9 %

North America operating margin 29.1 %

29.6 %





30.0 %

27.7 %





Europe 6,149

7,517

(18.2) %

10,339

15,681

(34.1) %

Europe operating margin 5.5 %

13.7 %





3.5 %

10.1 %





Asia/Pacific 234

313

N/M

898

941

N/M

Administrative and all other (10,886)

(7,440)

N/M

(31,243)

(20,335)

N/M



$ 122,815

$ 100,619

22.1 %

$ 380,330

$ 270,731

40.5 %









* Unfavorable percentage changes are presented in parentheses, if any.

** The Company manages its business by geographic segment but presents sales by product group as additional information.

N/M Statistic is not material or not meaningful.

