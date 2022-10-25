Axon to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 8, 2022

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Axon will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

Upcoming Conference Participation

The Company also announced that members of Axon management will participate in the following upcoming conferences. If applicable, events will be webcast live and archived on Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com .

Northcoast Research Fall Management Forum on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 .

12th Annual Needham Virtual SaaS 1x1 Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022 .

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 .

Barclays Global Technology, Media & Telecommunications Conference on Thursday, December 8, 2022 .

The 25th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Thursday, January 12, 2023 .

About Axon

Axon is a technology leader in global public safety. Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033. Axon is building the public safety operating system of the future by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions that lead modern policing. Axon's suite includes TASER energy devices, body-worn cameras, in-car cameras, cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity software and real-time operations capabilities. Axon's growing global customer base includes first responders across international, federal, state and local law enforcement, fire, corrections and emergency medical services, as well as the justice sector, commercial enterprises and consumers.

Non-Axon trademarks are property of their respective owners. Axon, TASER and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Note to Investors

