Michael Truong joins ExpressVPN and Kape Privacy Division as Chief Product Officer

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ExpressVPN and the broader Kape Technologies Digital Privacy Division are excited to announce that Michael Truong has joined our team as Chief Product Officer. In the role, he will lead product management for ExpressVPN, CyberGhost and Private Internet Access.

Truong brings an incredible depth of experience as a product leader. Most recently, he was Group Head of Product & Analytics at Grab, one of Asia's most successful technology companies. There, he led a team of hundreds of product managers and data analysts, delivering products and services used by over 32 million users monthly. Previously, he was an early employee of Uber leading multiple teams to help scale the product and business to cities worldwide. His career in tech spans more than 20 years across the globe, starting in video games as a Software Engineer and a Producer, moving on to co-found a startup building educational apps for children.

"Michael is an experienced business leader and strategic product manager with a proven track record of product-led growth for global technology brands. He will be integral to our leadership team as we continue to build a safer, freer internet, and further drive profitable growth," said Dan Pomerantz, ExpressVPN co-founder, Kape Privacy Division co-GM, and Kape Non-Executive Director.

Michael Truong said, "Digital privacy and security are top of mind for everyone, especially as we're all spending increasingly more time online. With some of the leading privacy brands in its portfolio, Kape is at the forefront of serving the massive growth in this need for digital privacy protection."

"Personally, I've been a happy customer of ExpressVPN for years," added Truong. "With the TrustedServer technology and their audited policy of not recording any connection or activity logs, it's clear that the team here has set itself apart with an unwavering commitment to protecting the privacy of customers. And with the recent launches of the Aircove VPN router and the Keys Password Manager, the team is setting the pace in the industry to satisfy the fast-evolving needs of customers. It's an exhilarating space experiencing tremendous growth, and I'm incredibly excited to deliver even more ways for our customers to secure their digital lives."

As part of its growth, ExpressVPN and the Kape Privacy Division are hiring across all functions for its globally distributed team, including in its Singapore hub where Truong will be based.

About ExpressVPN

Since 2009, ExpressVPN has empowered millions of users to take control of their internet experience. The company's award-winning consumer VPN service is backed by its open-source VPN protocol Lightway, delivering user privacy in just a few clicks. ExpressVPN's Keys password manager and Aircove router make digital privacy and security easy and accessible for all. ExpressVPN's products have been extensively vetted by third-party experts, including PwC, Cure53, and others.

ExpressVPN has been part of Kape Technologies (LSE: KAPE) since 2021. To learn more about ExpressVPN's industry-leading privacy and security solutions, visit www.expressvpn.com.

