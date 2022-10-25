Nearwater Capital Markets, Limited Announces the Appointment of Anthony Bertoldo as its Senior Officer.

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearwater Capital Markets, Limited (Nearwater Capital Markets) today announced the appointment of Anthony Bertoldo as Senior Officer for its capital markets business.

Mr. Bertoldo has an extensive background and brings over 20 years of experience to this role. Most recently, he served as the head of Equity Finance, Delta One and Equity Swaps at Mizuho Americas. Prior to Mizuho, he was co-head of Americas, Delta One and Equity Swaps at Credit Suisse, New York. As the Senior Officer, Tony will report to the Board of Directors for Nearwater Capital Markets. In his role, not only will Mr. Bertoldo have primary responsibility for executing the strategic initiatives of Nearwater Capital Markets, but he will also have responsibilities to Nearwater Capital Markets' primary regulator, the Security and Exchange Commission (the SEC), with regard to the entity's operational, financial and compliance capabilities to act as a security based swap dealer.

Davina Saint, Chair of Nearwater Capital Markets, in welcoming Mr Bertoldo, said that she was "delighted to welcome Anthony to the Nearwater team; he brings with him a wealth of relevant execution and strategic experience combined with stable leadership capability, which will be of genuine relevance and value on our journey".

Nearwater Capital Markets received preliminary approval from the SEC on July [14th] of this year to act as a security based swap dealer and intends to be the preeminent counterparty to other global securities based swap dealers for hedging and mitigation. Nearwater Capital Markets will maintain a narrowly focused business model, transacting only with other registered swap dealers to help them better support their client-facing activities. Its approval makes Nearwater Capital Markets the only standalone security based swap dealer with the SEC as its primary and sole regulator.

The rules requiring registration of dealers in security based swaps is a key component of the security-based swap regulatory regime established by the Dodd-Frank Act which have been phasing in since enactment in 2010. The most significant and foundational of the rules to be affected, is the requirement for any person or firm acting in a dealing capacity where such activities exceed certain thresholds to register with the SEC as a security based swap dealer by November 1st, 2021. To date, 49 firms have registered with the SEC, most of whom are global banks and their dealer affiliates.

About Nearwater Capital

Nearwater Capital, LP ("Nearwater Capital') is a specialty finance company that was established in 2017. As of 12/31/2021, Nearwater Capital had a balance sheet of approximately $20 billion and is a leading provider of financing to assist sponsors with Dodd-Frank risk retention compliance requirements. Nearwater Capital is also one of the largest sponsors of secured debt programs.

