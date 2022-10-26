COMPLIMENTARY MEDICARE WEBINAR OFFERED BY PALMETTO PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS

Seniors Can Learn About their Medicare Options from Home

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors who are aging into Medicare or want to explore their options for 2023 can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own homes. Palmetto Primary Care Physicians is offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences between Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various choices available to them. Registration is desired, but not required. To register, visit: SeniorCareAdvantageofPalmetto.com.

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled "The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare;" Medicare 101 sessions by independent, licensed brokers; as well as insurance company presentations. The event is hosted by Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto, a program offered by Palmetto Primary Care Physicians.

Don't worry if you miss the webinar. You can still watch the Medicare information program online at SeniorcareadvantageofPalmetto.com.

About Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto

Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto is not a new Medicare Advantage plan. Rather, it is a collaborative approach to care delivery that focuses on preventive care and providing care coordination resources. This program is open to senior patients of the Palmetto Primary Care Physicians. More information about Senior Care Advantage of Palmetto and Medicare informational resources are available at SeniorcareadvantageofPalmetto.com

