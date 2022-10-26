InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Rain Accessory for Dogs (SDB-1680)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to ensure that a rain covering is available for a dog at a moment's notice," said an inventor, from San Diego, Calif., "so I invented the RAINCOAT FOR DOGS. My design would provide added protection for the dog and peace of mind for the dog owner."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention prevents a dog from getting caught in the rain during a walk. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the owner to bring along a pet poncho or other covering. As a result, it increases convenience and it helps to keep the dog dry and comfortable. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet dog owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1680, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp