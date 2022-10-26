Kia Carnival, K5 and Sportage earn 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards

Kia Carnival returns as the Best Minivan winner for the second year

Kia K5 is now the Best Family Car following its Best Midsize Car honor in 2021

Kia Sportage was recognized as Editor's Pick

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America earned three honors in the 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards, recognizing the 2022 Carnival as the Best Minivan, 2022 K5 as the Best Family Car and the 2022 Sportage as one of five vehicles selected as an Editor's Pick, based on features, specifications, and driving impressions.

"We are honored to receive three Newsweek Autos Awards for the 2022 Carnival, K5, and Sportage this year," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "These diverse award-winning vehicles symbolize Kia's commitment to industry-leading quality, design and value across the entire lineup, offering the perfect vehicle for every driver."

The 2022 Carnival stakes claim on the space between SUV and family hauler, with the winning combination of SUV styling, exceptional passenger/cargo volume, and practical convenience features. The boldly styled 2022 K5 sport sedan continues to impress with its excellent interior quality and finish, standard turbocharged lineup, and next-level convenience features. Kia's 2022 Sportage compact SUV continues to impress with features that cater to today's savvy and adventurous consumers.

About 150 vehicles were considered for the Newsweek Autos Awards and ranked by Newsweek editors against competitors in their respective categories based on drive impressions, features, and specifications. Winners were selected by a combination of points – with part of the score considering objective features and specifications, and the other based on subjective drive impressions. Best Minivan is weighted 60 percent objective and 40 percent subjective, Best Family Car weighs both parts equally with special focus on family friendly features, and Editor's Pick includes five vehicles that are recognized by editors for their complete package, including features, pricing, and overall likability.

Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.*

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

