Williams Jones Wealth Management Named to Inaugural Forbes/Shook Top 100 RIA Firms List

New York-based firm reaches No. 30 in prestigious national ranking for 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Jones Wealth Management, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wealth management firm with offices in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, today announced it has been named to the inaugural Forbes/Shook list of the Top 100 RIA Firms nationwide.

Williams Jones is an investment management firm led by a seasoned team of portfolio managers. The firm has doubled its assets in recent years and currently manages $10 billion in client assets.

"Our first priority is providing top-quality, customized investment and wealth management services for our clients, and we are grateful for the validation that being included on this list provides," said William P. Jones, Jr., founder and Chairman of Williams Jones Wealth Management. "I thank the seasoned professionals on our team who bring so much expertise to our client relationships across the country and help to drive our continued success."

This is the second honor of its type for the firm in 2022. In September, Williams Jones was named to Barron's annual list of the top 100 RIA firms across the country.

Williams Jones was founded in 1988 and provides personalized wealth management services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients, endowments and foundations. Williams Jones seeks to build client wealth over time through application of a consistent investment philosophy across equity, fixed income and alternative asset classes.

The firm's team of portfolio managers, analysts and certified financial planners provide customized and comprehensive investment and wealth management services across the country.

