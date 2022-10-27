Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2022 Third Quarter Results

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) (the "Company"), the parent company for Catalyst Bank (the "Bank") (www.catalystbank.com), reported financial results for the third quarter of 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $139,000, up $121,000 from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Bank rebranded from St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank to Catalyst Bank. Pre-tax costs associated with the rebranding of the Bank totaled $208,000 during the second quarter of 2022, compared to $28,000 during the third quarter of 2022. The second quarter of 2022 also included $171,000 of non-interest income attributable to a Bank Enterprise Award ("BEA") Program grant from the Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") Fund.
"We just celebrated our first anniversary as a public company and will celebrate the Bank's centennial in November," said Joe Zanco, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank. "Our team is tremendously excited with the response we've received from our rebranding to Catalyst Bank."
Loans receivable totaled $131.7 million at September 30, 2022, down $1.9 million, or 1%, from June 30, 2022. During the third quarter of 2022, additional fundings on existing construction and land loans were largely offset by paydowns across other segments of the portfolio. PPP loans, which totaled $22,000 at June 30, 2022, were fully paid-off during the third quarter of 2022.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Company's loan portfolio as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Increase (Decrease)
Real estate loans
One- to four-family residential
$
88,327
$
89,531
$
(1,204)
(1)
%
Commercial real estate
21,073
21,521
(448)
(2)
Construction and land
4,450
3,843
607
16
Multi-family residential
3,252
3,315
(63)
(2)
Total real estate loans
117,102
118,210
(1,108)
(1)
Other loans
Commercial and industrial
11,087
11,410
(323)
(3)
Consumer
3,512
4,004
(492)
(12)
Total other loans
14,599
15,414
(815)
(5)
Total loans
$
131,701
$
133,624
$
(1,923)
(1)
%
Non-performing assets ("NPAs") totaled $1.9 million at September 30, 2022, up $313,000, or 19%, compared to June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase in past due loans. The ratio of NPAs to total assets was 0.68% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.57% at June 30, 2022. Non-performing loans ("NPLs") totaled $1.6 million, or 1.21% of total loans, at September 30, 2022 and $1.3 million, or 0.96% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. At September 30, 2022, approximately 88% of total NPLs were one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, compared to 91% at June 30, 2022.
The allowance for loan losses totaled $1.8 million, or 1.37% of total loans, at September 30, 2022, down $176,000 from $2.0 million, or 1.48% of total loans, at June 30, 2022. The reduction in the allowance for loan losses largely reflects the reversal of certain provisions made for estimated loan losses during 2020 associated with our initial assessment of COVID-19's impact on credit risk. The Company recorded a reversal to the allowance for loan losses of $115,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to a reversal of $189,000 for the second quarter of 2022. Net loan charge-offs totaled $61,000 during the third quarter of 2022, compared to net loan charge-offs of $4,000 for the second quarter of 2022. The third quarter charge-offs were primarily related to two residential mortgage loans.
Total investment securities were $92.0 million at September 30, 2022, down $3.7 million, or 4%, from June 30, 2022. At September 30 and June 30, 2022, 87% of total investment securities, based on amortized cost, were classified as available-for-sale. Net unrealized losses on securities available-for-sale totaled $12.6 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $8.4 million at June 30, 2022. The increase in unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities related principally to increases in market interest rates for similar securities. For the third quarter of 2022, the average yield on the investment securities portfolio was 1.48%, up 11 basis points from the second quarter of 2022.
Total deposits were $184.2 million at September 30, 2022, up $5.5 million, or 3%, from June 30, 2022. The increase in deposits was primarily due to an increase in NOW account balances, partially offset by declines in certificates of deposit and money market accounts. Total average deposits were $185.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, up $2.1 million, or 1%, from the prior quarter.
The following table sets forth the composition of the Bank's deposits as of the dates indicated.
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
Increase (Decrease)
Demand deposits
$
31,988
$
30,400
$
1,588
5
%
NOW
50,547
39,454
11,093
28
Money market
17,129
19,525
(2,396)
(12)
Savings
26,874
27,388
(514)
(2)
Certificates of deposit
57,689
61,968
(4,279)
(7)
Total deposits
$
184,227
$
178,735
$
5,492
3
%
Our net interest margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 2.75%, up four basis points compared to the prior quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets increased by five basis points to 2.99% for the third quarter of 2022, while the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased by one basis point to 0.40%, compared to the second quarter of 2022.
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.9 million, up $60,000, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to an increase in interest income from interest-bearing cash included in other interest income (up $127,000, or 219%), partially offset by a decline in interest income from loans. Rising market interest rates have increased the yields on our interest-bearing cash accounts and securities portfolio.
The following table sets forth, for the periods indicated, the Company's total dollar amount of interest income from average interest-earning assets and the resulting yields, as well as the interest expense on average interest-bearing liabilities, expressed both in dollars and rates, and the net interest margin. Taxable equivalent ("TE") yields have been calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%. All average balances are based on daily balances.
Three Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
Loans receivable(1)
$
131,583
$
1,466
4.42
%
$
133,810
$
1,555
4.66
%
Investment securities(TE)(2)
104,403
381
1.48
104,137
352
1.37
Other interest earning assets
34,548
185
2.12
30,108
58
0.78
Total interest-earning assets(TE)
$
270,534
$
2,032
2.99
%
$
268,055
$
1,965
2.94
%
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
NOW, money market and savings accounts
$
91,738
$
29
0.13
%
$
85,646
$
24
0.11
%
Certificates of deposit
59,833
64
0.43
64,936
63
0.39
Total interest-bearing deposits
151,571
93
0.24
150,582
87
0.23
FHLB advances
9,126
69
2.99
9,079
68
3.00
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
160,697
$
162
0.40
%
$
159,661
$
155
0.39
%
Net interest-earning assets
$
109,837
$
108,394
Net interest income; average interest rate spread(TE)
$
1,870
2.59
%
$
1,810
2.55
%
Net interest margin(TE)(3)
2.75
%
2.71
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans during the respective periods. Calculated net of deferred fees and discounts and loans in-process.
(2)
Average investment securities does not include unrealized holding gains/losses on available-for-sale securities.
(3)
Equals net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. Taxable equivalent yields are calculated using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
Non-interest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $296,000, down $83,000, or 22%, from the second quarter of 2022. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company received and recognized into income a $171,000 BEA Program grant from the CDFI Fund. In addition, the Company disposed of fixed assets totaling $77,000, net of accumulated depreciation, during the second quarter of 2022. Of the assets disposed, $55,000 was attributable to branch signage that was replaced due to our rebranding.
Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $2.1 million, down $253,000, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022. Total non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2022 included $28,000 of rebranding-related expenses, compared to $153,000 for the second quarter of 2022.
Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, down $50,000, or 4%, from the second quarter of 2022 primarily due to a decrease in our employee count.
Directors' fees totaled $75,000 for the third quarter of 2022, up $20,000, or 36%, from the second quarter of 2022 mainly due to stock compensation expense related to awards granted under the Company's 2022 Stock Option Plan and 2022 Recognition and Retention Plan and Trust Agreement in September 2022. Total stock compensation expense, allocated between salaries and employee benefits expense and directors' fees, during the fourth quarter of 2022 is expected to be approximately $141,000, compared to $47,000 for the third quarter of 2022.
Data processing and communication expense totaled $216,000, down $26,000, or 11%, from the previous quarter primarily due to the absence of rebranding expenses during the third quarter of 2022.
Advertising and marketing expense totaled $36,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $73,000, or 67%, from the second quarter of 2022. Advertising and marketing expense included rebranding costs of $3,000 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $87,000 in the second quarter of 2022.
Other non-interest expense totaled $184,000 for the third quarter of 2022, down $56,000, or 23%, from the second quarter of 2022. Other non-interest expense included rebranding costs of $7,000 and $18,000 during the third and second quarters of 2022, respectively. In addition, the Company benefited from recoveries on charged-off deposit accounts and certain cost saving initiatives during the third quarter of 2022.
About Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.
Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLST) is a Louisiana corporation and registered bank holding company for Catalyst Bank, its wholly-owned subsidiary, with $283.4 million in assets at September 30, 2022. Catalyst Bank, formerly St. Landry Homestead Federal Savings Bank, has been in operation in the Acadiana region of south-central Louisiana for 100 years. With a focus on fueling business and improving lives throughout the region, Catalyst Bank offers commercial and retail banking products through our six full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. To learn more about Catalyst Bank, visit www.catalystbank.com.
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words like "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results include changes in the interest rate environment, changes in general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. and Catalyst Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or events.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021(1)
ASSETS
Non-interest-bearing cash
$
4,558
$
4,553
$
5,117
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
31,639
24,582
95,287
Total cash and cash equivalents
36,197
29,135
100,404
Investment securities:
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
78,563
82,276
49,682
Securities held-to-maturity
13,480
13,486
13,504
Loans receivable, net of unearned income
131,701
133,624
136,720
Allowance for loan losses
(1,804)
(1,980)
(2,646)
Loans receivable, net
129,897
131,644
134,074
Accrued interest receivable
566
556
511
Foreclosed assets
320
320
399
Premises and equipment, net
6,392
6,494
6,658
Stock in correspondent banks, at cost
1,799
1,795
1,792
Bank-owned life insurance
13,519
13,422
3,280
Other assets
2,681
1,855
1,259
TOTAL ASSETS
$
283,414
$
280,983
$
311,563
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
31,988
$
30,400
$
102,091
Interest-bearing
152,239
148,335
147,369
Total deposits
184,227
178,735
249,460
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
9,153
9,108
8,973
Other liabilities
706
727
1,130
TOTAL LIABILITIES
194,086
188,570
259,563
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
53
53
-
Additional paid-in capital
50,902
50,838
-
Unallocated common stock held by Employee Stock Ownership Plan
(4,020)
(4,073)
-
Retained earnings
52,379
52,240
52,270
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(9,986)
(6,645)
(270)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
89,328
92,413
52,000
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
283,414
$
280,983
$
311,563
(1)
Data at September 30, 2021 is Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021(1)
9/30/2022
9/30/2021(1)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$
1,466
$
1,555
$
1,671
$
4,584
$
5,344
Investment securities
381
352
172
1,062
434
Other
185
58
13
262
37
Total interest income
2,032
1,965
1,856
5,908
5,815
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
93
87
124
272
414
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank
69
68
68
205
204
Total interest expense
162
155
192
477
618
Net interest income
1,870
1,810
1,664
5,431
5,197
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(115)
(189)
-
(375)
(286)
Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) loan losses
1,985
1,999
1,664
5,806
5,483
NON-INTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
192
182
165
542
448
Gain (loss) on disposals and sales of fixed assets
-
(77)
-
(77)
25
Bank-owned life insurance
97
98
22
216
67
Federal community development grant
-
171
1,826
171
1,826
Other
7
5
12
20
36
Total non-interest income
296
379
2,025
872
2,402
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
1,168
1,218
1,084
3,647
3,331
Occupancy and equipment
203
227
200
640
554
Data processing and communication
216
242
201
666
556
Professional fees
157
175
88
472
255
Directors' fees
75
55
70
185
211
ATM and debit card
76
59
48
184
137
Foreclosed assets, net
(2)
(2)
39
(21)
74
Advertising and marketing
36
109
14
187
35
Franchise and shares tax
15
58
-
131
-
Other
184
240
140
606
423
Total non-interest expense
2,128
2,381
1,884
6,697
5,576
Income (loss) before income tax expense
153
(3)
1,805
(19)
2,309
Income tax expense (benefit)
14
(21)
372
(45)
465
NET INCOME
$
139
$
18
$
1,433
$
26
$
1,844
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.03
$
0.01
$
N/A
$
0.01
$
N/A
Diluted
0.03
N/A
N/A
0.01
N/A
(1)
Data for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.
CATALYST BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021(1)
9/30/2022
9/30/2021(1)
EARNINGS DATA
Total interest income
$
2,032
$
1,965
$
1,856
$
5,908
$
5,815
Total interest expense
162
155
192
477
618
Net interest income
1,870
1,810
1,664
5,431
5,197
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(115)
(189)
-
(375)
(286)
Total non-interest income
296
379
2,025
872
2,402
Total non-interest expense
2,128
2,381
1,884
6,697
5,576
Income tax expense (benefit)
14
(21)
372
(45)
465
Net income
$
139
$
18
$
1,433
$
26
$
1,844
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
288,052
$
286,288
$
253,176
$
287,000
$
240,345
Total interest-earning assets
270,534
268,055
235,447
270,848
224,873
Total loans
131,583
133,810
137,031
132,052
143,075
Total interest-bearing deposits
151,571
150,582
150,726
150,006
147,085
Total interest-bearing liabilities
160,697
159,661
159,692
159,086
155,992
Total deposits
185,453
183,316
191,060
182,816
179,462
Total shareholders' equity
92,764
93,318
50,950
94,400
50,678
SELECTED RATIOS
Return on average assets
0.19
%
0.02
%
2.25
%
0.01
%
1.03
%
Return on average equity
0.60
0.08
11.16
0.04
4.86
Efficiency ratio
98.24
108.78
51.06
106.25
73.38
Net interest margin(TE)
2.75
2.71
2.81
2.69
3.09
Average equity to average assets
32.20
32.60
20.12
32.89
21.09
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio(2)
57.84
58.51
38.94
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio(2)
28.29
28.43
20.65
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
59.09
59.76
40.20
ALLOWANCE FOR LOANS LOSSES
Beginning balance
$
1,980
$
2,173
$
2,649
$
2,276
$
3,022
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses
(115)
(189)
-
(375)
(286)
Charge-offs
(90)
(38)
(18)
(191)
(150)
Recoveries
29
34
15
94
60
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(61)
(4)
(3)
(97)
(90)
Ending balance
$
1,804
$
1,980
$
2,646
$
1,804
$
2,646
CREDIT QUALITY
Non-accruing loans
$
1,221
$
1,246
$
752
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
379
41
165
Total non-performing loans
1,600
1,287
917
Foreclosed assets
320
320
399
Total non-performing assets
$
1,920
$
1,607
$
1,316
Total non-performing loans to total loans
1.21
%
0.96
%
0.67
%
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.68
0.57
0.42
(1)
Data at and for the periods ended September 30, 2021 are Bank-only.
(2)
Capital ratios are preliminary end-of-period ratios for the Bank only and are subject to change.
For more information:
Joe Zanco, President and CEO
(337) 948-3033
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Catalyst Bancorp, Inc.