Charles Odom Named Cox Enterprises' New SVP of Corporate Finance and Treasurer

ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cox Enterprises announced Charles Odom as its new senior vice president of corporate finance and treasurer, effective Oct. 20.

In this role, Odom will lead a team spanning multiple functions, including strategic/enterprise finance, retirement investments, corporate financial planning and analysis, finance systems/enablement, treasury operations and capital markets.

Odom joined Cox in 1996, serving as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Cox Media Group (CMG). He was responsible for all financial accounting and reporting, financial planning and analysis, financial systems and finance process improvement for CMG's media companies, including Cox Reps' national advertising representation firms and Valpak.

Most recently, he served as vice president and treasurer of Cox Enterprises, where he managed capital markets and treasury operations functions; oversaw its capital structure and capital-raising activities, including bond issuance, bank financing and securitizations; and managed the delivery of treasury operations services.

Prior to Cox, Odom worked for Deloitte. He earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Mercer University and completed the Kellogg Management Institute program at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Cox Enterprises

Cox Enterprises is dedicated to building a better future through our leading communications, automotive and media companies. Our major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Automotive, and we are strategically investing in new industries and emerging technologies, with sizeable interests in cleantech. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Cox is a global company with $20 billion in annual revenues. Founded in 1898 by Ohio Governor James M. Cox, the company is a family-owned business committed to its people, communities and planet. To learn more about Cox, visit coxenterprises.com.

