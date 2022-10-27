Cytovia Therapeutics To Present New Data on CD38 Flex-NK™ Cell Engager Bispecific Antibodies for Multiple Myeloma at 2022 ASH Annual Meeting

AVENTURA, Fla. and NATICK, Mass., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company empowering natural killer (NK) cells to fight cancer through stem cell engineering and multispecific antibodies, announced today that it will be presenting new preclinical data for its CD38-targeted Flex-NK™ cell engager antibodies at the American Society of Hematology's 64th Annual Meeting (ASH 2022) taking place in New Orleans, LA, and virtually December 10-13th, 2022.

Details about the ASH poster presentation are as follows:

Title: Biological Characterization and Differential Gene Expression Analysis of CYT-338 NK Cell Engager (NKE) Against Multiple Myeloma (MM) Tumors

Abstract Number: 3142

Session Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Date and Time: Sunday, December 11th, 2022 (6-8PM CST)

Location: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall D, New Orleans, LA

Abstracts available online: November 3, 2022, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple Myeloma is a currently incurable cancer, affecting a type of white blood cell known as plasma cells. It leads to an accumulation of tumor cells in the bone marrow, rapidly outnumbering healthy blood cells. Instead of producing beneficial antibodies, cancerous cells release abnormal proteins causing several complications. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, Multiple Myeloma is the 3rd most common blood cancer, with 176,404 new cases worldwide in 2020 including more than 50,000 cases in Europe, 35,318 in the US, and 31,890 in Eastern Asia. There have been more than 117,000 deaths worldwide in 2020 with a median overall survival of less than 12 month in patients refractory to standard of care.

Initial treatment comprises of a combination of different biological and targeted chemotherapies, and bone marrow transplants for eligible patients. Immunotherapy with monoclonal antibodies against CD38 such as daratumumab and isatuximab are the most rapidly growing treatment option. Antibody-drug conjugates and Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy targeting BCMA and T-Cell Engager Bispecific Antibodies have recently been approved for Multiple Myeloma but high cost, limited product supply and the need for strict safety monitoring may limit their use.

About Cytovia Therapeutics

Cytovia Therapeutics aims to accelerate patient access to transformational cell therapies and immunotherapies, addressing several of the most challenging unmet medical needs in cancer. Cytovia focuses on harnessing the innate immune system by developing complementary and disruptive Natural Killer (NK)-cell and NK-engager antibody platforms. The company is developing three types of iPSC-derived NK (iNK) cells: unedited iNK cells, TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with improved function and persistence, and TALEN® gene-edited iNK cells with chimeric antigen receptors (CAR-iNKs) to improve tumor-specific targeting. The second complementary cornerstone technology is a quadrivalent multifunctional antibody platform designed to engage natural killer cells by targeting NKp46 using Cytovia's proprietary Flex-NK™ technology.

These two technology platforms are being used to develop treatment for patients with solid tumors such as Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and glioblastoma as well as hematological malignancies such as refractory multiple myeloma and Cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). Headquartered in Aventura, FL., Cytovia has research and development laboratories in Natick, MA. The company's own R&D work is augmented through scientific partnerships with Cellectis, CytoImmune, the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, INSERM, the New York Stem Cell Foundation, the National Cancer Institute, and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF).

Cytovia has developed a strategic partnership with CytoLynx Therapeutics focused on research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization activities in Greater China and beyond.

