InventHelp Inventor Develops a Modified Eye-Catching Tree Stand (TLS-244)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It occurred to me that all Christmas tree stands are the same and have not changed," said an inventor from Ruskin, Fla., "so I invented NATURE'S TREE STAND."

The patent-pending invention replaces conventional, drab tree stands and tree skirts that constantly require repositioning and may be a keepsake to be passed down from generation to generation. It could be used with live or artificial Christmas trees as well as live or artificial trees, plants, flowers, etc. The tree stand may reduce fire hazard and provide members of the home with peace of mind. It is easy to use, durable, and a reasonable price. Different sizes to display trees up to 10 feet in height could be made available.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

