PharmCon freeCE Earns Florida Board of Pharmacy Approval for Remote Pharmacy Technician Immunization Training

RADNOR, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmCon freeCE, a division of KnowFully Learning Group and a leading provider of live online continuing education (CE), today announced its Pharmacy Technician Enhanced Training: Immunization course was approved by the Florida Board of Pharmacy . The decision enables pharmacy technicians in the state to administer immunizations upon completing a course that combines remote learning and on-site pharmacist supervision.

By taking PharmCon freeCE's course, pharmacy technicians in Florida can become certified to administer immunizations.

PharmCon freeCE developed the immunization course when the Department of Health and Human Services authorized pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccinations to meet the unprecedented demand. It is now a permanent offering through freeCE.com that is approved in Florida and in a growing number of states. A recent article in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association estimates that pharmacy teams administered more than 50% of all COVID-19 vaccinations in the U.S. over the last couple of years, helping to avert more than one million deaths and eight million hospitalizations.

"We are pleased to have earned the Florida Board of Pharmacy's support for our online pharmacy technician immunization training, an important decision that will greatly improve access to this critical education for pharmacy staff and therefore help more Floridians receive vital immunizations," said Kevin Hope, senior director of pharmacy education for PharmCon freeCE. "Pharmacy professionals already saved an estimated $450 billion in healthcare costs by stepping up to give immunizations over the last couple of years. With flu season upon us and the continuing need for vaccination against COVID-19, there could not be a better time for this approval."

The training, which is already recognized by the industry-leading Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB), provides pharmacy technicians with the foundational information required to understand and successfully administer vaccines through a series of six self-study modules: history of immunization, vaccine safety, inventory and documentation, adverse reactions and emergencies, and vaccine administration technique.

Once training is complete, pharmacy technicians will demonstrate their understanding by recording their hands-on administration activities under the supervision of a qualified pharmacist. The demonstration video is then uploaded to PharmCon's freeCE.com website, where in-house pharmacist faculty members will verify that tasks were completed successfully and award credit.

The 6-credit CE course allows pharmacies to follow guidance set by the HHS Prep Act without Zoom meetings or out-of-town travel. After completing the course, PTCB-certified pharmacy technicians may apply for the PTCB Immunization Administration Exam.

"As is the case for many working professionals, pharmacy technicians face significant barriers in access to and available time for continuing education," said Amy Burmeister, executive vice president of Healthcare Education Direct for KnowFully Learning Group. "In a field as important to local communities as the administration of medicine, online learning is a proven, effective remedy, and we are thrilled to give pharmacy technicians this opportunity in Florida."

For more information about the course, visit freeCE's article about its Florida immunization training approval.

About PharmCon

PharmCon freeCE offers a robust catalog of learning solutions that enable pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and other healthcare providers to enhance their skills, stay up to date and improve patient outcomes. With accredited exam preparation and continuing education courses designed by world-class industry experts, PharmCon freeCE is the largest provider of live online courses to pharmacy professionals. The company delivers more options than any other provider to meet the needs of busy pharmacy professionals and to make meeting continuing education requirements easy and affordable. PharmCon freeCE was founded in 1990 and acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in 2019.

About KnowFully

KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com.

