Sapphiros Appoints Mark Gladwell as CEO and President

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapphiros, a platform dedicated to building the next generation of consumer diagnostic technologies, today announced the promotion of Mark Gladwell, Sapphiros's Chief Operating Officer ("COO") to President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). Namal Nawana, founder of Sapphiros, will continue to remain closely involved as Executive Chairman.

Mark Gladwell (PRNewswire)

Namal Nawana, Sapphiros Executive Chairman and Founder, said, "Sapphiros has achieved meaningful scale through a series of foundational acquisitions and will launch multiple new product platforms and partnerships in the near term. Mark's strong track record in operational execution and proven leadership, make him ideally suited to lead Sapphiros in this exciting expansion period for our company."

Mark brings over 25 years of experience in the medical device and diagnostics industries to Sapphiros. He has held senior executive positions for global operations in multiple publicly listed companies including Smith & Nephew PLC, QIAGEN NV and Alere Inc. In these and other roles he has had direct overall responsibility for over 60 manufacturing facilities around the world and led teams of greater than 10,000 employees.

In his role as COO of Sapphiros Mr. Gladwell established and expanded the operating footprint of the company and integrated its diverse portfolio of operating entities, including Biocrucible™, GoToKnow™, Satio™, GrapheneDx™, Sapphiros Labs, Sapphiros AI BIO and most recently, Flexotronix Limited. He also served as CEO of Biocrucible, which has substantially completed product development of a fully disposable molecular diagnostics platform during his tenure.

Sapphiros has very rapidly become the first fully horizontally integrated consumer diagnostic company with technologies that enable all sample types to be processed using instrument free, consumable diagnostics or sample to Lab connected via mobile apps. The detection technology portfolio includes isothermal molecular amplification, graphene field effect transducers, immunoassay, and high-volume lateral flow as well as PCR, patented blood draw and detection directly on a patch as well as intra-dermal drug delivery. The Flexotronix lamination technology, highly automated printed electronics and its 5 billion annual diagnostic test manufacturing capacity enables us to power and automate multiple existing platforms to deliver the next generation products at ultra-low cost, high performance that can serve global communities.

The combination of high-performance detection technologies, novel sample collection, and extreme volume manufacturing enables Sapphiros to deliver across the gamut of diagnostic market categories in mature healthcare systems and Low Middle-Income Countries alike.

Mark Gladwell commented, "I am passionate about the transformational potential of consumer diagnostics and the positive impact it can have on healthcare systems and health outcomes for people around the world. It's an honour to be appointed as the CEO of Sapphiros to lead the company through this exciting expansion phase."

About Sapphiros:

Sapphiros, backed by Neoenta and KKR, is a privately held consumer diagnostic portfolio company. The Sapphiros portfolio includes novel sample collection, next generation diagnostics, computational biology, and printed electronics to help consumers access important diagnostic results globally. Knowing Now Moves Us™

For further information: Sapphiros, press@sapphiros.com

Knowing now moves us (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sapphiros