TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Financial Results for the Six Months Ended April 30, 2022

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

BEIJING, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its unaudited financial results for the six months ended April 30, 2022.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "The challenging macro environment and disruptions caused by the ongoing regional Covid-19 pandemic restrictions in China has impacted our business. Our revenue decreased by 42.2% for the six months ended April 30, 2022, which was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in the commissions from liability insurance. We executed our strategy to expand our business in commercial property insurance and other insurances to partially offset the decrease in the revenue from liability insurance. We plan to continue attracting new customers and strengthening our relationship with existing customers through our dedicated sales team and high-quality customer services. Looking forward, we remain committed in our business strategy to expand our market share and growth opportunities in the insurance industry in China, while improving our operational efficacy to achieve sustainable development goal and provide long-term returns to our shareholders."

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights


For the Six Months Ended April 30,

($ in millions, except per share data)

2022


2021


% Change

Revenue

0.95


1.64


(42.2) %

Operating expenses

4.83


2.10


129.6 %

Loss from operations

(3.88)


(0.47)


733.6 %

Net loss

(3.50)


(0.40)


767.4 %

Loss per share

(0.28)


(0.06)


366.7 %

  • Revenue decreased by 42.2% to $0.95 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.64 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021, primarily attributable to a significant decrease in commission from liability insurance of approximately $1.03 million resulting from the loss of insurance company partners, offset by an increase in commission from commercial property insurance of approximately $0.25 million driven by our business expansion and an increase in commission from other miscellaneous insurances of approximately $0.09 million.
  • Operating expenses increased by 129.6% to $4.83 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $2.10 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Net loss was $3.50 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.
  • Loss per share was $0.28 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.06 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $0.69 million, or 42.2% to $0.95 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.64 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. This decrease was primarily attributable to a significant decrease in commission from liability insurance of approximately $1.03 million resulting from the loss of insurance company partners, offset by an increase in commission from commercial property insurance of approximately $0.25 million driven by our business expansion and an increase in commission from other miscellaneous insurances of approximately $0.09 million.

Operating Expenses

Third party and related party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.25 million, or 29.6%, to $1.11 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $0.86 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the stock-based compensation of approximately $0.58 million which reflected the value of our ordinary shares granted to our sales professionals, offset by a decrease in marketing fees of approximately $0.33 million due to our decreased marketing activities.

Third party and related party general and administrative expenses increased by $2.47 million, or 198.7%, to $3.71 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $1.24 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to the increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits, rent and related utilities, directors and officers' liability insurance premium expenses, and partially offset by the decreased travel and entertainment, and depreciation and amortization expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.72 million, or 129.6%, to $4.83 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, from $2.10 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $3.88 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.47 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Other Income

Other income primarily includes interest income generated by notes receivable and miscellaneous income. Other income, net, was $0.40 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.07 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Loss before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $3.48 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Income tax expense was $21,410 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $6,917 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net Loss and Net Loss per Share

Net loss was $3.50 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021. After deduction of non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $3.50 million, or net loss per share of $0.28 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to $0.40 million, or net loss per share of $0.06 for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Financial Conditions

At April 30, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $29.02 million, compared to $30.02 million at October 31, 2021. Total working capital was $36.52 million at April 30, 2022, compared to $30.51 million at October 31, 2021.

Net cash used in operating activities was $0.08 million for the six months ended April 30, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $1.09 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net cash used in investing activities was $2,436 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, and there were no investing activities for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

Net cash flow provided by financing activities was $0 for the six months ended April 30, 2022, and net cash provided by financing activities was $10.71 million for the same period of fiscal year 2021.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) other insurance, such as life insurance and health insurance. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@tianrx.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1 917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)



As of



April 30, 2022


October 31, 2021

ASSETS


 (Unaudited)











CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

29,015,368


$

30,024,372

Restricted cash



795,044



819,269

Accounts receivable



97,404



320,848

Note receivable



7,500,000



Interest receivable



186,986



Due from related party



2,485



Other current assets



245,007



465,650








Total Current Assets



37,842,294



31,630,139








NON-CURRENT ASSETS:







Note receivable





7,500,000

Interest receivable





113,014

Property and equipment, net



10,825



11,265

Intangible assets, net



133,404



147,538

Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net



486,854



760,229

Other non-current assets



90,807



188,281








Total Non-current Assets



721,890



8,720,327








Total Assets


$

38,564,184


$

40,350,466








LIABILITIES AND EQUITY














CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Taxes payable


$

499,094


$

493,196

Salary payable



207,301



103,168

Accrued liabilities and other payables



275,600



95,664

Due to related party





2,564

Operating lease liabilities



343,547



423,124








Total Current Liabilities



1,325,542



1,117,716








NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion



106,551



237,848








Total Non-current Liabilities



106,551



237,848








Total Liabilities



1,432,093



1,355,564








EQUITY:







TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:







Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;







Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized; 12,236,000 and 10,100,000 shares issued and outstanding
at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively



12,236



10,100

Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at April 30, 2022
and October 31, 2021



1,250



1,250

Additional paid-in capital



42,363,453



39,776,761

Less: ordinary stock held in treasury, at cost; 450,000 and 0 shares at April 30, 2022 and October 31, 2021 respectively





Accumulated deficit



(4,593,767)



(1,090,060)

Statutory reserve



199,653



199,653

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(851,189)



96,709

Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders'equity



37,131,636



38,994,413

Non-controlling interest



455



489








Total Equity



37,132,091



38,994,902








Total Liabilities and Equity


$

38,564,184


$

40,350,466

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the Six Months Ended April 30,



2022


2021








REVENUE


$

945,645


$

1,636,835








OPERATING EXPENSES







Selling and marketing



1,113,896



859,388

General and administrative - professional fees



930,873



656,534

General and administrative - compensation and related benefits



2,346,067



424,225

General and administrative - other



435,233



162,183








Total Operating Expenses



4,826,069



2,102,330








LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(3,880,424)



(465,495)








OTHER INCOME







Interest income



75,326



1,038

Other income



322,781



67,438








Total Other Income



398,107



68,476








LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(3,482,317)



(397,019)








INCOME TAXES



21,410



6,917








NET LOSS


$

(3,503,727)


$

(403,936)








LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



(20)



(1)








NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY
SHAREHOLDERS


$

(3,503,707)


$

(403,935)








COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:







NET LOSS



(3,503,727)



(403,936)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME







Unrealized foreign currency translation (loss) gain



(947,912)



297,237

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS


$

(4,451,639)


$

(106,699)

LESS: COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING
INTEREST



(34)



16

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS
LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS


$

(4,451,605)


$

(106,715)








NET LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS
LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:







Basic and diluted


$

(0.28)


$

(0.06)








WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:







Basic and diluted



12,298,929



6,560,497

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(IN U.S. DOLLARS)




For the Six Months Ended April 30, 



2022


2021








CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Net loss


$

(3,503,727)


$

(403,936)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to







net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:







Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets



12,497



13,492

Amortization of right-of-use assets



168,618



132,622

Stock-based compensation and service expense



2,588,828



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable



221,522



923,218

Security deposit



16,880



4,495

Interest receivable



(73,972)



Due from related party



(2,578)



Other assets



292,661



134,880

Taxes payable



21,814



(41,633)

Salary payable



109,129



218,031

Accrued liabilities and other payables



182,255



250,097

Due to related parties



(2,578)



10,071

Operating lease liabilities - related party





(6,141)

Operating lease liabilities



(106,957)



(141,073)








NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(75,608)



1,094,123








CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Purchase of property and equipment



(2,436)










NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(2,436)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Proceeds from note payable





75,165

Proceeds from related parties' borrowings



233,811



1,652,137

Repayments for related parties' borrowings



(233,811)



(1,863,143)

Proceeds from initial public offering





12,300,000

Disbursements for initial public offering costs





(1,449,770)








NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES





10,714,389








EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(955,185)



238,374








NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(1,033,229)



12,046,886








CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH  - beginning of period



30,843,641



6,923,495








CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of period


$

29,810,412


$

18,970,381








SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:







Cash paid for:







Interest


$

22


$

Income taxes


$


$

597








NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES







Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf


$


$

267,610








RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period


$

30,024,372


$

6,137,689

Restricted cash at beginning of period



819,269



785,806

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period


$

30,843,641


$

6,923,495








Cash and cash equivalents at end of period


$

29,015,368


$

18,160,102

Restricted cash at end of period



795,044



810,279

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

29,810,412


$

18,970,381

