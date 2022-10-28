Bauma 2022: Zoomlion Showcases New Series of Tower Cranes and Pump Trucks Localized for the European Market

MUNICH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is exhibiting a new series of tower cranes and pump trucks that are specially customized for the European market at the bauma 2022 trade show, taking place from October 24 to 30 in Munich, Germany.

"Zoomlion's global blueprint leverages our frontier technologies, extensive front-line service experience, and combines market insights from our European subsidiaries Wilber and CIFA to expand our localization and customization strategy, bringing more products to European customers that will better serve their needs and construction projects," said Fan Zhide, Assistant General Manager of Zoomlion Overseas Company.

The R-generation tower cranes are making their debut at bauma 2022. As a tailor-made product targeting the European market, R220-10S is a flat-top crane offering 15 boom length combinations to adapt to various construction conditions. The standard configuration comes with one-click superlift, in-load speed, zero-speed hovering and one-button debugging to achieve smooth operation and precise control enabling efficient construction.

Sharing the same technical advantages of R220-10S, the R90-5RE flat-top crane adopts a round tenon tower body with lower wind resistance that makes it ideal for small housing construction projects.

Wilbert, Zoomlion's subsidiary in Germany, is also exhibiting a series of products including the WT360 flat-top crane, which has industry-leading lifting capacity, operation accuracy and safety among products of the same class.

Zoomlion released several intelligent pump trucks developed and manufactured in Europe, including two high-end models 36X-5Z and 43X-5RZ that feature high-precision, efficient pumping control, adaptive material pumping and active boom shock absorption technologies to meet different pumping needs, improve pumping efficiency and adaptability, and ensure steadier operation and construction safety.

Its European subsidiary CIFA has also debuted the world's most advanced hybrid mixing concrete spreader at bauma 2022, alongside a presentation of its top pump truck products.

Zoomlion brings a total of 55 new products to bauma where half of the products are made in Europe. The company is also hosting a series of product releases, seminars and roadshows at booth FS905/2.

"2022 marks the 30th anniversary of Zoomlion, and we have grown into a globally leading construction machinery manufacturer. It is Zoomlion's commitment to continue developing in international markets with products and services that not only serve local customers, but also build a better future together," added Fan.

