First Horizon Receives 2022 MBA Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) as a 2022 Residential Diversity and Inclusion Leadership Award winner at its 2022 Annual Convention & Expo held Oct. 23-26 in Nashville, Tennessee. The annual awards recognize MBA members for their leadership efforts in DEI in three award categories: organizational DEI, market outreach strategies, and non-lender.

First Horizon was awarded the Market Outreach Strategies Award (Large Lender) which recognizes company initiatives specifically developed and designed to increase outreach, marketing, and products to attract customers from the industry's fastest-growing market segments.

"The recognition of our unique lending products for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) programs validates our dedication to our communities," says Ken Crenshaw, First Horizon CRA Lending Manager. "First Horizon created inclusive lending programs, including the Home Start product, which features subsidized or no mortgage insurance, and up to 100% financing."

"Now in its seventh year, MBA's Residential DEI Leadership Awards continue to highlight the 'best of the best' in DEI programs in the real estate finance industry," said Matt Rocco, 2023 MBA Chairman, and Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Grandbridge Real Estate Capital. "This year's DEI Leadership Award winners have gone above and beyond in creating a more diverse and inclusive environment at their respective organizations and in the communities they serve. I am honored to present each of them with this prestigious award."

"First Horizon is committed to serving the communities where we live and work," says Nathan Vogt, President, First Horizon Mortgage. "I am proud of our organization, which is making an impact and truly committed to strengthening our communities."

