PLYMOUTH-CANTON COMMUNITY HIGH SCHOOL WINS 2022 GOVERNOR'S HIGH SCHOOL CYBER CHALLENGE

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High school teams from across Michigan came together for the finals of the 2022 Governor's High School Cyber Challenge, a cybersecurity competition hosted by the State of Michigan. The ten qualifying teams, composed of up to three students each, completed challenges designed to test their knowledge of information technology and cybersecurity. The competition scores were based on the number of completed virtual challenges and the highest demonstrated mastery of essential cybersecurity skills. The winning teams were announced today at the Michigan Cyber Summit.

The winning team from Plymouth-Canton Community High School proudly displays their first place trophy

WINNING TEAMS:

1st Place: Plymouth-Canton Community Schools – Team: Crickets

2nd Place: Plymouth-Canton Community Schools – Team: Super Novas

3rd Place: Kalamazoo Area Mathematics and Science Center – Team: K10MM-JS-DS

The first round of the Cyber Challenge was held from October 3 to October 6, 2022. Each day of the event focused on a different topic, such as networking, programming, hacking or operating systems. Teams progressed through the story-driven scenarios by submitting their answers to multiple-choice questions.

248 teams, composed of more than 680 students from 29 Michigan schools, participated in the first round of the challenge. The schools were geographically located across the upper and lower peninsulas of Michigan.

The Governor's High School Cyber Challenge is facilitated by Merit Network and the Michigan Cyber Range, in partnership with the State of Michigan. Event support was provided by Cisco, Juniper Networks and ADVA.

ABOUT THE MICHIGAN CYBER SUMMIT:

The Michigan Cyber Summit 2022, hosted by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was held this year in Novi at Suburban Collection Showcase. This event, in its eleventh year, brought together experts from across the globe to address a variety of cybersecurity issues impacting the world.

ABOUT MERIT NETWORK:

Merit Network, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation owned and governed by Michigan's public universities. Merit owns and operates America's longest-running regional research and education network. In 1966, Michigan's public universities created Merit as a shared resource to help meet their common need for networking assistance. Since its formation, Merit Network has remained on the forefront of research and education networking expertise and services. Merit provides high-performance networking and IT solutions to Michigan's public universities, colleges, K-12 organizations, libraries, state government, healthcare, and other non-profit organizations. For more information: www.merit.edu

MEDIA CONTACT

Barnaby Pung

bjpung@merit.edu

734-864-2030

Each of the top three teams in the Cyber Challenge took home one of these trophies as well as pride, prestige, and the lessons learned through competition. (PRNewswire)

Merit Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Merit Network