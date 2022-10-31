Dune View Strategies Welcomes Dr. Anthony Coletta as a Partner

Philadelphia surgical pioneer joins Dan Hilferty's advisory firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dune View Strategies today announced that Dr. Anthony V. Coletta, M.D., MBA, former CEO of Tandigm Health and former president of facilitated health networks and executive vice president of Independence Blue Cross, will be joining the strategic advisory firm as a partner.

With more than two decades of experience as a board-certified general surgeon who pioneered laparoscopic surgeries in the Philadelphia region, Dr. Coletta will bring a depth of knowledge in equitable healthcare and accountable care to the firm. Having previously worked at Independence Health Group (Independence) while Daniel J. Hilferty served as president and chief executive officer, the two healthcare business leaders will once again team up to advise and invest in small to mid-size healthcare companies and start-ups as they bring their transformational services, technologies and products to the market.

"For more than 30 years as a surgeon and then physician executive, my goal has been to restore and maintain balance within our healthcare ecosystem by achieving better outcomes, lowered costs and enhanced care for patients," said Dr. Coletta. "Joining Dan and the Dune View team as partner is yet another amazing opportunity to help transform the healthcare landscape in our country."

Dr. Coletta has been continually recognized throughout his career as an innovator in the evolution of Philadelphia-area healthcare. After 25 years in the operating room at Bryn Mawr Hospital, which included the region's first minimally invasive gall bladder removal, appendectomy and colon resection, Dr. Coletta received his MBA from Temple University's Fox School of Business and pivoted to a non-clinical role as chief medical officer and executive vice president at Holy Redeemer Health System.

In 2014, Coletta led the creation of Tandigm Health, a population health and physician management services organization, where he has served as president, CEO and more recently executive chairman of the company. Coletta worked alongside Hilferty at Independence as executive vice president and later as president of facilitated health networks, where he led the transformation from volume to value for the regional health insurer overseeing more than $7 billion of annual medical costs.

"When I was considering candidates to join our team, Dr. Coletta was one of the first names to come to mind," said Hilferty, founder of Dune View Strategies. "As an innovator and disruptor in the movement towards value-based care, Tony's unique perspective, clinical expertise and executive acumen will surely guide our clients to great success."

A heavily connected leader in the broader healthcare community, Dr. Coletta also serves as venture partner at Empactful Capital, an early-stage venture capital firm based in Doylestown and Nashville. He sits on the board of directors of Care Continuity Inc., a leader in patient navigation and care transitions, and the board of trustees at Redeemer Health Systems and Cristo Rey High School in Philadelphia. He is also the former chairman of Tandigm Scholars and has led general surgery teams on mission trips to Haiti since 2007 through Blue Sky Surgery, a non-profit organization that he also chairs.

Later this week, Dune View Strategies will co-host the inaugural HealthKey Summit in Philadelphia on November 2-4, 2022. Dr. Coletta will moderate a panel discussion on the emergence of digital solutions in the mental and behavioral health space, one of the core sectors that Dune View Strategies will focus on.

