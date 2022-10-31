InventHelp Inventor Develops New Exercise Display for Households (CSK-230)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a dedicated display solution for seniors and other consumers to access physical exercise classes at home during the pandemic," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented the SILVER MIRROR. My design could encourage physical activity without going to the gym or other public exercise class."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to access and display exercise classes at home. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional home fitness equipment. As a result, it could increase convenience and physical activity. It also offers a wall-mounted full-length dressing mirror when not in use. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for senior citizens, individuals with limited mobility, households, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

