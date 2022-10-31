LINKBANCORP, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Quarterly Dividend

HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNKB) (the "Company"), the parent company of The Gratz Bank, including its LINKBANK division (the "Bank") reported net income of $1.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to net income of $1.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Additionally, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share of common stock which is expected to be paid on December 15, 2022 to shareholders of record on November 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- The Company completed its initial public offering ("IPO") and its common stock began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB." Net proceeds to the Company were $34.7 million.
- Net loans grew $72.9 million during the third quarter, representing a 40% annualized growth rate.
- Total deposits grew $49.3 million during the third quarter, representing a 23% annualized growth rate.
- Net interest income increased $817 thousand to $8.7 million, a 10.4% increase over the linked quarter with net interest margin expanding 13 basis points to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022.
Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased with not only the strong loan growth achieved by our commercial lending teams during the third quarter, but also the high quality credits represented across all regions. Accompanied by continued growth in core deposits, we have good momentum to finish the year strong and further build operating leverage to progress toward our profitability targets." He continued, "The additional capital provided by our successful IPO will support the Company's continuing growth strategy and ensures that LINKBANCORP is well-positioned as we navigate an uncertain economic outlook."
Income Statement
Net interest income before the provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2022 increased to $8.7 million compared to $7.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of average loan growth and the impact of the continued rising interest rate environment. Net interest margin expanded to 3.51% for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to 3.38% for the second quarter of 2022 despite a mild increase in funding costs, as the Bank's cost of deposits increased 23 basis points from 0.38% for the second quarter of 2022 to 0.61% for the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin is anticipated to remain relatively stable with modest expansion in the near term.
Noninterest income increased from $696 thousand in the second quarter of 2022 to $1.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, primarily driven by gains on sale of Small Business Administration ("SBA") loans. Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2022 increased $803 thousand to $7.0 million compared to $6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase included a $512 thousand increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $163 thousand increase in occupancy expense. The higher salaries and employee benefits were primarily a result of vacant positions filled late in the second quarter, several mid-year promotions, and an increase in incentive compensation accrual due to strong performance for the quarter. Increased occupancy costs related to the relocation of the Company's operations and corporate center. The Bank has received all required approvals to legally change its name to LINKBANK effective November 4, 2022, thereafter eliminating costs associated with operating under multiple tradenames.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $1.145 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.060 billion at June 30, 2022 and $932.8 million at December 31, 2021. Deposits and net loans as of September 30, 2022 totaled $951.7 million and $859.4 million, respectively, compared to deposits and net loans of $902.4 million and $786.5 million, respectively, at June 30, 2022 and $771.7 million and $711.7 million, respectively, at December 31, 2021. The loan growth from June 30, 2022 represents $73.6 million in primarily organic loan growth including the impact of forgiven loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which declined $1.6 million to $933 thousand at September 30, 2022. Loan growth was well diversified, with the average commercial loan size originated during the third quarter of approximately $725,000. The $49.3 million increase in deposits from June 30, 2022 included a $37.0 million increase in demand accounts and a $31.3 million increase in money market and savings accounts, offset by declines in time deposits.
Shareholders' equity increased from $104.8 million at June 30, 2022 to $136.9 million at September 30, 2022 due primarily to IPO proceeds and net income, offset by a $3.5 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of increased unrealized losses on available-for-sale securities due to the increase in market interest rates and dividends declared.
Asset Quality
The provision for loan losses was $515 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $120 thousand compared to the prior quarter, related primarily to organic loan growth. The allowance for loan losses measured 0.53% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.49% of total loans, or approximately 0.89% of the non-purchased portfolio, at June 30, 2022. The total of the allowance for loan losses and the credit fair value adjustment made to loans acquired in the GNB Financial merger equaled $10.1 million or approximately 1.17% of the combined portfolio at September 30, 2022. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflects the Company's continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses. The Company will adopt the current expected credit losses ("CECL") accounting standard, as required, effective January 1, 2023.
As of September 30, 2022, the Company's non-performing assets were $2.0 million, representing 0.17% of total assets. Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 excluded purchased credit impaired loans with a balance of $4.8 million.
Regulatory Capital
The Bank's regulatory capital ratios are in excess of regulatory minimums to be considered "well capitalized" as of September 30, 2022 and are expected to be further strengthened during the fourth quarter, reflecting an additional $20 million in capital contributed to the Bank in October 2022 from the net proceeds of the Company's IPO.
ABOUT LINKBANCORP, Inc.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. was formed in 2018 with a mission to positively impact lives through community banking. Its subsidiary bank, The Gratz Bank, is a Pennsylvania state-chartered bank serving individuals, families, nonprofits and business clients throughout Central and Southeastern Pennsylvania through 10 client solutions centers of The Gratz Bank and LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank. LINKBANCORP, Inc. common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "LNKB". For further company information, visit ir.linkbancorp.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of current or historical fact and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "may," "will," "should," and other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Among the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to the following: costs or difficulties associated with newly developed or acquired operations; changes in general economic trends, including inflation and changes in interest rates; increased competition; changes in consumer demand for financial services; our ability to control costs and expenses; adverse developments in borrower industries and, in particular, declines in real estate values; changes in and compliance with federal and state laws that regulate our business and capital levels; our ability to raise capital as needed; and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and actions taken by governments, businesses and individuals in response. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by law. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
September 30,
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31,
September 30,
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
ASSETS
Noninterest-bearing cash equivalents
$ 8,711
$ 7,563
$ 6,425
$ 8,620
$ 17,073
Interest-bearing deposits with other institutions
66,085
55,433
102,704
13,970
86,471
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 74,796
$ 62,996
$ 109,129
$ 22,590
$ 103,544
Certificates of deposit with other banks
8,358
11,088
12,828
12,828
13,077
Securities available for sale, at fair value
78,698
85,756
93,202
103,783
122,748
Securities held to maturity
32,571
28,816
5,000
—
—
Loans held for sale
—
—
4,074
3,860
—
Loans receivable, gross
863,969
790,406
731,061
714,816
668,398
Allowance for Loan Losses
(4,569)
(3,890)
(3,443)
(3,152)
(3,335)
Loans receivable, net
859,400
786,516
727,618
711,664
665,063
Investments in restricted bank stock
3,327
2,567
3,612
2,685
3,586
Premises and equipment, net
9,087
7,915
5,253
5,289
5,250
Right-of-Use Asset – Premises
8,920
4,513
4,605
4,680
4,748
Bank-owned life insurance
19,127
19,012
18,898
18,787
13,683
Goodwill and other intangible assets
36,955
37,020
37,085
37,152
36,890
Deferred tax asset
6,378
5,777
5,092
4,038
4,382
Accrued interest receivable and other assets
7,256
7,909
9,280
5,407
6,198
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Demand, noninterest bearing
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
$ 129,243
$ 175,609
Interest bearing
766,853
718,028
696,942
642,422
626,986
Total deposits
951,710
902,373
862,170
771,665
802,595
Other Borrowings
—
1,639
36,117
19,814
33,034
Subordinated Debt
40,526
40,585
20,653
20,696
20,740
Operating Lease Liabilities
8,921
4,513
4,606
4,680
4,748
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities
6,774
6,004
5,790
6,285
8,091
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,007,931
955,114
929,336
823,140
869,208
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock
—
—
—
—
—
Common stock
149
99
99
99
98
Surplus
117,698
83,070
82,930
82,910
82,771
Retained earnings
27,525
26,491
25,623
24,836
24,785
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(8,430)
(4,889)
(2,312)
1,778
2,307
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
136,942
104,771
106,340
109,623
109,961
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
$ 979,169
Common shares outstanding
14,939,640
9,838,435
9,826,435
9,826,435
9,814,447
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
(In Thousands, except share and per share data)
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees
$ 9,410
$ 8,114
$ 3,267
$ 25,287
$ 8,638
Other
1,170
981
636
2,771
1,921
Total interest and dividend income
10,580
9,095
3,903
28,058
10,559
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits
1,389
818
504
2,872
1,470
Other Borrowings
82
2
14
106
25
Subordinated Debt
439
422
37
1,080
37
Total interest expense
1,910
1,242
555
4,058
1,532
NET INTEREST INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR
8,670
7,853
3,348
24,000
9,027
Provision for loan losses
515
395
457
1,190
548
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR
8,155
7,458
2,891
22,810
8,479
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
216
218
177
644
517
Bank-owned life insurance
156
114
54
381
176
Net realized gains on the sales of debt securities, available for sale
—
—
—
13
—
Gain on sale of loans
420
153
53
753
316
Other
249
211
87
658
549
Total noninterest income
1,041
696
371
2,449
1,558
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
4,234
3,722
1,151
11,612
3,397
Occupancy
596
433
232
1,503
507
Equipment and data processing
666
595
335
1,858
803
Professional fees
330
307
75
865
264
FDIC insurance
141
138
90
483
150
Bank Shares Tax
201
201
87
585
260
Merger Related Expenses
—
—
3,864
—
3,968
Other
877
846
767
2,481
1,354
Total noninterest expense
7,045
6,242
6,601
19,387
10,703
Income (Loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
2,151
1,912
(3,339)
5,872
(666)
Income tax (benefit) expense
379
306
(542)
970
(167)
NET INCOME (LOSS)
$ 1,772
$ 1,606
$ (2,797)
$ 4,902
$ (499)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, BASIC
$ 0.17
$ 0.16
$ (0.45)
$ 0.49
$ (0.08)
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE, DILUTED
$ 0.17
$ 0.16
$ (0.45)
$ 0.48
$ (0.08)
WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES
BASIC
10,590,079
9,836,984
6,274,250
10,087,341
5,888,008
DILUTED
10,590,079
9,913,477
6,274,250
10,136,457
5,888,008
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
('Dollars In Thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Operating Highlights
Net Income (Loss)
$ 1,772
$ 1,606
$ 4,902
$ (499)
Net Interest Income
8,670
7,853
24,000
9,027
Provision for Loan Losses
515
395
1,190
548
Non-Interest Income
1,041
696
2,449
1,558
Non-Interest Expense
7,045
6,242
19,387
10,703
Selected Operating Ratios
Net Interest Margin
3.51 %
3.38 %
3.40 %
2.73 %
Annualized Return on Assets ("ROA")
0.65 %
0.63 %
0.63 %
-0.14 %
Adjusted ROA2
0.65 %
0.63 %
0.63 %
0.76 %
Annualized Return on Equity ("ROE")
6.48 %
6.13 %
7.68 %
-1.26 %
Adjusted ROE2
6.48 %
6.13 %
7.66 %
6.68 %
Efficiency Ratio
72.55 %
73.01 %
73.30 %
101.11 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio3
72.55 %
73.01 %
73.34 %
63.63 %
Noninterest Income to Avg. Assets
0.38 %
0.27 %
0.32 %
0.45 %
Noninterest Expense to Avg. Assets
2.60 %
2.42 %
2.51 %
3.09 %
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Financial Condition Data
Total Assets
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
Loans Receivable, Net
859,400
786,516
727,618
711,664
Noninterest-bearing Deposits
184,857
184,345
165,228
129,243
Interest-bearing Deposits
766,853
718,028
696,942
642,422
Total Deposits
951,710
902,373
862,170
771,665
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios
Total Capital Ratio1
11.55 %
12.42 %
11.14 %
11.50 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
11.04 %
11.94 %
10.67 %
11.02 %
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio1
11.04 %
11.94 %
10.67 %
11.02 %
Leverage Ratio1
9.74 %
10.10 %
8.71 %
8.85 %
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets4
9.02 %
6.62 %
6.94 %
8.09 %
Tangible Book Value per Share5
$ 6.69
$ 6.89
$ 7.05
$ 7.38
Asset Quality Data
Non-performing Assets
$ 1,979
$ 1,494
$ 1,246
$ 1,396
Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.17 %
0.14 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
0.23 %
0.19 %
0.17 %
0.20 %
Allowance for Loan Losses ("AFLL")
$ 4,569
$ 3,890
$ 3,443
$ 3,152
AFLL to Total Loans
0.53 %
0.49 %
0.47 %
0.44 %
AFLL to Nonperforming Assets
230.87 %
260.37 %
276.32 %
225.79 %
(1) - These capital ratios have been calculated using bank-level capital
(2) - This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(3) - The efficiency ratio, as adjusted represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, excluding gains or losses from securities sales and merger related expenses. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(4) - We calculate tangible common equity as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, and we calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
(5) - We calculate tangible book value per common share as total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangibles, divided by the outstanding number of shares of our common stock at the end of the relevant period. Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure, and, as we calculate tangible book value per common share, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is book value per common share. See our reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this release.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Quarter-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 30,630
$ 157
2.03 %
$ 53,214
$ 134
1.00 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
86,330
745
3.42 %
72,386
202
1.11 %
Tax-Exempt
39,258
339
3.43 %
48,298
380
3.12 %
Total Securities
125,588
1,084
3.42 %
120,684
582
1.91 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
156,218
1,241
3.15 %
173,898
716
1.63 %
Total Loans
824,309
9,410
4.53 %
313,636
3,267
4.13 %
Total Earning Assets
980,527
10,651
4.31 %
487,534
3,983
3.24 %
Other Assets
93,116
30,471
Total Assets
$ 1,073,643
$ 518,005
Interest bearing demand
$ 278,637
$ 400
0.57 %
$ 168,662
$ 264
0.62 %
Money market demand
244,107
568
0.92 %
96,450
37
0.15 %
Time deposits
205,792
421
0.81 %
71,219
203
1.13 %
Total Borrowings
52,562
521
3.93 %
8,172
51
2.48 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
781,098
1,910
0.97 %
344,503
555
0.64 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
170,863
90,429
Total Cost of Funds
$ 951,961
$ 1,910
0.80 %
$ 434,932
$ 555
0.51 %
Other Liabilities
13,243
4,459
Total Liabilities
$ 965,204
$ 439,391
Shareholders' Equity
$ 108,439
$ 78,614
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,073,643
$ 518,005
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
8,741
3.34 %
3,428
2.60 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(71)
(80)
Net Interest Income
$ 8,670
$ 3,348
Net Interest Margin
3.51 %
2.72 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Interest Margin - Year-To-Date (Unaudited)
For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield/Rate
Avg Bal
Interest
Yield/Rate
Int. Earn. Cash
$ 50,254
$ 306
0.81 %
$ 51,665
$ 366
0.95 %
Securities
Taxable (1)
86,590
1,608
2.48 %
81,654
649
1.06 %
Tax-Exempt
41,438
1,085
3.50 %
46,548
1,147
3.29 %
Total Securities
128,028
2,693
2.81 %
128,202
1,796
1.87 %
Total Cash Equiv. and Investments
178,282
2,999
2.25 %
179,867
2,162
1.61 %
Total Loans
765,267
25,287
4.42 %
262,051
8,638
4.41 %
Total Earning Assets
943,549
28,286
4.01 %
441,918
10,800
3.27 %
Other Assets
90,970
21,729
Total Assets
$ 1,034,519
$ 463,647
Interest bearing demand
$ 269,282
$ 905
0.45 %
$ 162,587
$ 800
0.66 %
Money market demand
228,105
945
0.55 %
79,637
73
0.12 %
Time deposits
203,947
1,022
0.67 %
83,495
597
0.96 %
Total Borrowings
84,382
1,186
1.88 %
2,236
62
3.71 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
785,716
4,058
0.69 %
327,955
1,532
0.62 %
Non Int Bearing Deposits
151,941
78,770
Total Cost of Funds
$ 937,657
$ 4,058
0.58 %
$ 406,725
$ 1,532
0.50 %
Other Liabilities
11,517
4,151
Total Liabilities
$ 949,174
$ 410,876
Shareholders' Equity
$ 85,345
$ 52,771
Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity
$ 1,034,519
$ 463,647
Net Interest Income/Spread (FTE)
24,228
3.32 %
9,268
2.65 %
Tax-Equivalent Basis Adjustment
(228)
(241)
Net Interest Income
$ 24,000
$ 9,027
Net Interest Margin
3.40 %
2.73 %
(1) Taxable income on securities includes income from available for sale securities and income from certificates of deposits with other banks.
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Loans Receivable Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December
September 30,
Agriculture loans
$ 13,977
$ 7,710
$ 8,111
$ 9,341
$ 8,873
Commercial loans
97,542
88,452
94,114
98,604
83,742
Paycheck Protection Program
933
2,527
10,586
23,774
39,794
Commercial real estate loans
482,367
435,588
353,559
338,749
309,079
Residential real estate loans
251,832
241,401
252,158
231,302
216,524
Consumer and other loans
11,929
8,689
6,359
7,087
4,309
Municipal loans
5,404
5,814
6,193
6,182
6,351
863,984
790,181
731,080
715,039
668,672
Deferred costs (fees)
(15)
225
(19)
(223)
(274)
Total loans receivable
$ 863,969
$ 790,406
$ 731,061
$ 714,816
$ 668,398
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Investments in Securities Detail (Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
(In Thousands)
Amortized
Net
Fair
Available for Sale:
Small Business Administration loan pools
$ 914
$ (13)
$ 901
Obligations of state and political subdivisions
44,352
(6,005)
38,347
Mortgage-backed securities in government-sponsored
44,102
(4,652)
39,450
$ 89,368
$ (10,670)
$ 78,698
Held to Maturity:
Corporate debentures
$ 14,993
$ (883)
$ 14,110
Structured mortgage-backed securities
17,578
(773)
16,805
$ 32,571
$ (1,656)
$ 30,915
LINKBANCORP, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Deposits Detail (Unaudited)
(In Thousands)
September
June 30,
March 31,
December
September
Demand, noninterest-bearing
$ 184,857
$ 184,345
$ 165,228
$ 129,243
$ 175,609
Demand, interest-bearing
305,934
269,493
269,222
256,258
217,857
Money market and savings
266,743
235,411
224,673
205,843
207,460
Time deposits, $250 and over
39,123
55,507
55,514
56,266
55,844
Time deposits, other
155,053
157,617
147,533
124,055
145,825
$951,710
$ 902,373
$ 862,170
$ 771,665
$ 802,595
Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliation
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP measures are not formally defined under GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Net income (loss)
$ 1,772
$ 1,606
$ 4,902
$ (499)
Average assets
1,073,643
1,021,561
1,034,519
463,647
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.65 %
0.63 %
0.63 %
-0.14 %
Net income (loss)
1,772
1,606
4,902
(499)
Net gains on sale of securities
-
-
(13)
-
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
3
-
Merger Expenses
-
-
-
3,968
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
(833)
Adjusted Net Income
1,772
1,606
4,892
2,636
Average assets
1,073,643
1,021,561
1,034,519
463,647
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized)
0.65 %
0.63 %
0.63 %
0.76 %
Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Net income (loss)
$ 1,772
$ 1,606
$ 4,902
$ (499)
Average shareholders' equity
108,439
105,060
85,345
52,771
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
6.48 %
6.13 %
7.68 %
-1.26 %
Net income (loss)
1,772
1,606
4,902
(499)
Net gains on sale of securities
-
-
(13)
-
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
3
-
Merger Expenses
-
-
-
3,968
Tax effect at 21%
-
-
-
(833)
Adjusted Net Income
1,772
1,606
4,892
2,636
Average shareholders' equity
108,439
105,060
85,345
52,771
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)
6.48 %
6.13 %
7.66 %
6.68 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
GAAP-based efficiency ratio
72.55 %
73.01 %
73.30 %
101.11 %
Net interest income
$ 8,670
$ 7,853
$ 24,000
$ 9,027
Noninterest income
1,041
696
2,449
1,558
Less: net gains on sales of securities
-
-
13
-
Adjusted revenue
9,711
8,549
26,436
10,585
Total noninterest expense
7,045
6,242
19,387
10,703
Less: Merger expenses
-
-
-
3,968
Adjusted non-interest expense
7,045
6,242
19,387
6,735
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted
72.55 %
73.01 %
73.34 %
63.63 %
Tangible Common Equity and Tangible Book Value
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
Tangible Common Equity
(Dollars in thousands, except for share data)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 136,942
$ 104,771
$ 106,340
$ 109,623
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(1,113)
(1,178)
(1,243)
(1,310)
Tangible common equity
$ 99,987
$ 67,751
$ 69,255
$ 72,471
Common shares outstanding
14,939,640
9,838,435
9,826,435
9,826,435
Book value per common share
$ 9.17
$ 10.65
$ 10.82
$ 11.16
Tangible book value per common share
$ 6.69
$ 6.89
$ 7.05
$ 7.38
Tangible Assets
Total assets
$ 1,144,873
$ 1,059,885
$ 1,035,676
$ 932,763
Adjustments:
Goodwill
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
(35,842)
Other intangible assets
(1,113)
(1,178)
(1,243)
(1,310)
Tangible assets
$ 1,107,918
$ 1,022,865
$ 998,591
$ 895,611
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.02 %
6.62 %
6.94 %
8.09 %
