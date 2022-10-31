Meir Medical Center Present: Innovative solution for asset tracking

KFAR SABA, Israel, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meir Medical Center was honored to present at the Clalit Quality and Innovation Conference, a groundbreaking technology project for asset tracking using Ultra WideBand (UWB) technology. As part of the project, IntraPosition, a TerraLab portfolio company, has developed a smart AirTag-like system for medical devices.

At the Meir Medical Center, part of the Clalit Health System, there are thousands of portable medical devices around the facility. The system allows real-time control and monitoring and provides reliable information regarding the location of the medical devices, their status, and the maintenance required per device.

Continuous monitoring of those thousands of medical devices results in a significant improvement in operational and economic efficiency and the ability of the staff to continue providing quality care while maintaining patient safety.

The technology includes tags attached to the medical devices and location sensors as infrastructure. The system tracks the location of the assets in real-time. IntraPosition's dashboard lets users view the real-time location, perform a simple search, conduct usage reports, search history, set geo-fencing alerts, and more.

Reut Geller, CIO at Meir Medical Center: "Operational efficiency is critical for us. We see great importance in adopting innovation processes that are adapted and integrated into the daily tasks of the teams and help them provide optimal care to our patients. We work in full cooperation with IntraPosition, providing a solution tailored for our needs."

Yaron Shilat, Head of Logistics at Meir Medical Center:" This is an innovative project that combines operational efficiency with financial savings while considering risk management. We can now spend more time treating patients and less searching for medical devices. The success of this project is demonstrated by the enthusiasm of the medical staff using the system. The synergy with IntraPosition led to these excellent results, and we appreciate it."

Yaron Shavit, CEO at IntraPosition:" Our platform provides in-door location services based on UWB technology for hospitals and medical centers. The solution is holistic and includes hardware and user interface. Our differentiator is in the seamless deployment and differential accuracy according to the customer's needs, up to an accuracy of 30 cm.

Tight and digital inventory management is a must, in order to get the most out of the limited resources. How many respirators exist in the hospital? How many are in good condition? How many are in use? and where are they? And beds? Wheelchairs? Medical centers manage a complex operation, and it is necessary to support them with a modern and compatible digital management system."

