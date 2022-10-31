Trawick International Wins 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading international insurance company, today announced that it is the recipient of the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year.

The award-winning innovation is focused on high-altitude climbers and can be found in Trawick International's SafeTreker, an adventure travel insurance plan that covers more than 500 sports and activities. The plan provides an extra layer of protection to climbers and the underwriters who take on the risk of covering them, by vetting the guide services that are hired to lead climbers up the mountain. Once a guide service is assessed and approved, it is added to a list that is placed in the quoting and buying path of the SafeTreker plans on trawickinternational.com.

Daryl Trawick, Founder and President, Trawick International was on hand at the awards ceremony in Athens, Greece to accept the award. Of the win, he said, "We are honored to win the 2022 ITIJ Award for Travel Insurance Product Innovation of the Year. Trawick International is built on innovation, and this win acknowledges that what we are doing matters. We are passionate about protecting travelers and today's globally mobile population and look forward to coming back with new innovations year after year."

Curt Carlson, Senior Vice President, Trawick International, and part of the team that reviews the guide services added, "It's exciting to have won this award for innovation. As an avid climber, I understand the importance of having a properly trained guide when embarking on a high-altitude climb. When fraudulent medical evacuations started becoming part of the climbing world, I knew Trawick International could help, and we quickly came up with a requirement that all guide services must be vetted. This system has worked well since inception, and we have not had a fraudulent evacuation to date."

Each year, ITIJ celebrates the extraordinary efforts of companies operating in the travel and health insurance sector that have shown resilience, innovation and creativity throughout the last 12 months. This is the first ITIJ Award win for Trawick International and the first time the company has entered the awards.

Mandy Langfield, Managing Editor of ITIJ, congratulated the company on their achievement: "Trawick International did a fantastic job with their submission, showcasing the best of what our industry does - design policies that really meet the needs of today's traveller. It's an honour to be able to reward such efforts at the ITIJ Awards ceremony."

Trawick International has been a leading provider of international insurance, administration, and other assistance services for nearly 25 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative products and services designed to support today's globally mobile population. For more, visit trawickinternational.com.

The International Travel & Health Insurance Journal (ITIJ) was launched in November 1999 following the growing success of the annual International Travel & Health Insurance Conference (ITIC). It is produced by a team dedicated to offering a resource that keeps those involved in the provision and service of travel and international health insurance up to date with all the latest news, views and analysis on the hottest industry topics.

