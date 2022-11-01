ALLEGIANT PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN RED CROSS TO SPONSOR NATIONWIDE BLOOD DRIVE

Travel company continues efforts to support Florida communities impacted by Hurricane Ian

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced the company, in partnership with the American Red Cross, will sponsor a month-long nationwide blood drive to assist with recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

(PRNewswire)

The campaign, called "Together We Give," starts today and runs through Nov. 30 at local Red Cross chapters across the nation. Click here to sign up to donate.

Florida is an integral part of Allegiant's network, as are the families who live and work in those communities. In addition to serving 10 airports throughout the state, Allegiant is building Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, near Punta Gorda Airport. The community was among the hardest hit by the storm. Other Allegiant communities impacted by the storm include St. Pete-Clearwater, Orlando-Sanford, Sarasota Bradenton, Key West and Jacksonville.

Through partnering with the American Red Cross, Allegiant employees, customers, and their families will have a variety of ways to support relief efforts in the region and engage in life-saving blood donations.

"Our hearts are with everyone grappling with the destruction carved out by Hurricane Ian," said John Redmond, Allegiant's CEO. "In the wake of a storm, first responders, volunteers and individuals around the country step up to help. We hear stories first-hand from our team members of the disaster relief initiatives, so we wanted to provide help in the most impactful way. We hope through this partnership that travelers nationwide will be inclined to find a local blood drive and donate."

Allegiant has long partnered with the American Red Cross to assist communities impacted by natural disasters and crises. Last month, the airline gave $100,000 in support of the nonprofit's relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Over the years, Allegiant has raised or donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the American Red Cross.

In an effort to encourage participants to engage with the American Red Cross in a way that works best for them, Allegiant's nationwide blood drive will take on a three-pronged approach:

Blood Link - Blood Link is a Red Cross virtual blood drive platform that brings donors together across geographic or blood drive locations to accomplish a shared collection goal. Allegiant has set a collection goal of 1,500 donations. One blood donor can impact three or more recipients. Click here to schedule an appointment to give blood and save lives.

Become a Volunteer – Allegiant recognizes some individuals may not qualify to donate blood and encourage them to volunteer with a local chapter of the Red Cross. One way to help is to become a volunteer blood donor ambassador at Red Cross blood drives. Blood donor ambassadors help greet, check-in and thank blood donors to ensure they have a positive donation experience. If interested, please visit this site

Allegiant Giving Site - Monetary donations are the most efficient way to make a difference immediately. For that reason, Allegiant and the American Red Cross activated a "microsite," an online platform for disaster relief donations. To donate, please visit HERE

Anyone affected by Hurricane Ian needing a safe place to go can find information for open Red Cross shelters on redcross.org, the Red Cross emergency app or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

