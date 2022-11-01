Anycubic Photon M3 Premium Lights up the Details With the LighTurbo 2.0 Light Source

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a globally renowned 3D printing brand, has announced the launch of the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium, a new resin 3D printer with the highest resolution of the M3 series yet. Featuring, the LighTurbo 2.0, an enhanced light source with a light uniformity of over 90% , a 10″ 8k LCD screen resolution and a large build volume of 25*22*12*cm, the groundbreaking M3 Premium delivers incredible print quality details and a first-class user experience.

"For successful resin 3D printing, uncompromising accuracy and quality is a must. Therefore, the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium is perfect for the 3D printer enthusiast. Equipped with the Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0 and an 8K LCD monochrome screen, it can deliver supreme accuracy to 28.5 microns. The LighTurbo 2.0 has a high light uniformity (>90%), highly collimated light (divergence angle<3°) and an ultra-low stray light level (1.26%). The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium offers a premium user experience for those who are looking for intricate details, and ultra-high quality printing", said James Ouyang, Vice President of Anycubic.

Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0 makes sparks

The Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0 light source uses the technology of a COB light source, a concave mirror, and a light source smart cooling system. With the design of the concave mirror, the light can be collimated and turned into an aligned and consistent beam. Here are the benefits of the Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0:

More consistent print results:

The Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0 Lighting System can deliver an average light uniformity of over 90%, much higher than the average light uniformity of the common COB light source + Fresnel lens. Therefore, it can be ensured that all the printing details and textures are at the same uniformity level when printing large objects.

No aperture pattern issues

Different light sources have different degrees of diffraction of light. The lower the dispersion value of the product light uniformity, the fewer trace patterns in the printed model. Data from Anycubic Lab shows that the COB light source + Fresnel lens solution has an average light dispersion value of 105.02, while the average light dispersion of the Anycubic LighTurbo 2.0 ( COB+concave mirror) is only 36.205, more than twice lower. So, it can contribute to a better print result. In addition, it can eliminate the aperture patterns issues caused by the surface of the Fresnel lens.

Never miss any details

Light will stray as it travels. So as printing proceeds layer by layer, there are some places in which accumulated resin may appear. Thus, the prints here won't be cured thoroughly and will lose detail. According to data from Anycubic Lab, the stray light level of the LighTurbo 2.0 is 1.26%, much lower than the 3.47% stray light level on the COB Light source with a Fresnel lens. Thanks to this, more consistent and stable print results can be achieved, while at the same time, there is a reduction in the loss of print accuracy caused by the semi-curing issue in some parts, thus ensuring users can print out the whole model without missing any details.

Also, the Anycubic Photon M3 Premium is equipped with a sensor on the back of the COB lighting system to detect its temperature. When the temperature exceeds 65°C, the smart cooling system will activate fans to accelerate cooling. With the large heat sinks on both sides of the COB light, the heat will be effectively dispersed to ensure that the working temperature of the light source is within 65°C, thereby significantly extending the life of the COB light source.

Large build volume provides more space for your printing ideas

The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium is designed with a build volume of 25*22*12 cm. With its large build volume, users can have the convenience of printing large formats, for multiple uses.

Ball screw Z-axis with two linear rails contributes to fast lifting and eliminates layer lines

The Z-axis runs on two linear rails and features a ball screw. Compared to a T-shaped threaded rod, a ball screw structure can provide a higher lifting accuracy of 0.005mm, double the accuracy of the Z-axis compared to a T-shaped threaded rod, thus eliminating layer lines. Since the ball screw experiences rolling friction between the nut and the screw instead of sliding, it can provide a smoother and faster lift during the printing process. According to data from Anycubic Lab, the fastest printing speed of the M3 premium reaches 95mm/h. It can save 2.5hours in printing a 12cm model compared with other 8K 3D printers with a T-shaped threaded rod mechanism Z-axis on the market.

Additional Anycubic Photon M3 Premium features include:

10'' 8K monochrome LCD screen ensures crisper detail

Anycubic Photon M3 Premium serves up an 8K monochrome LCD screen that provides 7,680×4,320 pixels and a 28.5um XY resolution. Combined with an incredible 380:1 contrast ratio, it gives an amazingly crisp detail to your 3D printing.

Dual air purifiers can vacuum all the fumes from resin 3D printers and filter those out. The design of symmetrical purifiers makes the air outlet area 1.5 times larger, contributing to a higher air purification efficiency.

Bigger volume resin vat with NFEP liner film can hold more resin and allow you to make larger prints without adding resin during the printing process. NFEP is a specially treated printing film that has a smoother and more delicate surface than FEP film. Models printed with NFEP film will have lower viscosity levels so that the pulling force won't be as strong during printing as with FEP. This means that the success rate will be higher. According to the data from Anycubic lab, the printing success rate with NFEP is 10% higher compared with FEP film.

Compatible with Anycubic Cloud app to provide remote operating. Meanwhile, users can choose from over 20,000 STL files to download and print through the app. After downloading the STL file they want, users can start their printing job remotely through the app anytime and anywhere.

Pricing and Availability

The Anycubic Photon M3 Premium 3D printer will go on sale at 3:00 am EDT Nov 1st, 2022 in the US market from the special price of $619, and presale in Europe at 8: 00 am CET Nov 1st, 2022 from the special price of€699. You can buy from the official Anycubic store, Amazon, eBay, Walmart and AliExpress.

About Anycubic

Anycubic is a leading company in the 3D printing industry specializing in 3D printer R&D, manufacturing, and sales, providing many affordable, high-performance, and smart printers for different customers, consumers, hobbyists, schools, and product designers. Since its establishment in 2015, we have been committed to propelling 3D printing technology to enable people from all walks of life to unleash their imagination and turn creativity into reality.

